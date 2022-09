The Central Bank of Argentina (BCRA) on Thursday (15) increased the benchmark interest rate (Leliq) from 69.5% to 75%, a measure adopted after it became known that the 12-month inflation rate had reached 78.5% in August. The country’s rate is the second highest in the world, behind only Zimbabwe, which stands at 200%, and is higher than Venezuela’s, currently at 57.5%.

In addition, to increase the incentive to save in pesos, the institution increased the minimum interest rate limits for time deposits from individuals, setting the new floor at 75% per year for 30-day deposits of up to 10 million pesos. (US$ 67,114/ R$ 350,368).

For the rest of private sector time deposits, the minimum guaranteed rate was set at 66.5%, the BCRA said in a statement.

The rate hike came after it was reported on Wednesday that inflation in August rose 7% from July – when prices had jumped 7.4% – to 78.5% from a year earlier.

As consumer inflation in August was 7% in relation to July (and had already been 7.4% in the seventh month of the year compared to June), the BCRA considered it “necessary to raise the monetary policy rate again and thus consolidate the process of normalizing the structure of interest rates on loans and deposits in the economy to place them in positive territory in real terms”.

“The monetary authority will continue to calibrate the policy rate as part of the ongoing monetary policy normalization process, paying particular attention to past and prospective developments in the general price level and currency market dynamics,” it added.