Chapecoense x CSA; where to watch live this Saturday’s game (17) for Série B

Chapecoense x CSA face each other this Saturday morning (17), from 11 am, at Arena Condá, in Chapecó. The match is valid for the 30th round of the Campeonato Brasileiro Série B.

Where to watch Chapecoense vs CSA live

Now, Chapecoense x CSA duel this Saturday (17) with live broadcast at 11 am by the paid channels SporTV and Premiere FC.

How the teams arrive

Now, Chapecoense is trying to get back together with the victories, since in the last round they lost 2-1 to Londrina, away from home, an opponent that fights for access. At least, in the last game as home team, they beat Ponte Preta 3-0 and showed evolution.

Even so, the Santa Catarina team, under the command of coach Gilmar dal Pozzo, needs to take advantage of this direct confrontation from the bottom of the table to move away from sticking. After all, the situation is far from comfortable.

At the moment, Verdão do Oeste is in 14th place, with 32 points, just one above the relegation zone. That is, if you lose or draw soon, you can plummet on the table.

In turn, CSA has the same 32 points, but loses in the tie-breaking criteria. With that, they start the round in 16th place, first team out of the Z-4 ​​and they also know they need the result.

Therefore, the team from Alagoas also wants to take advantage of the ups and downs of Chape, who often have difficulty at home, to emerge victorious. If successful, it will already guarantee at least one round outside the relegation zone. In the last round, as home team, CSA drew against arch-rivals CRB, in a regional classic.

Possible lineups

For the next game, Chapecoense enters the field with Saulo; Mailton, Frazan, Victor Ramos and Fernando; Lima, Betinho and Ronei; Crystian, William Popp and Alisson.

Meanwhile, CSA starts the match with Marcelo Carne; Igor Inocêncio, Werley, Lucão and Edson; Geovane, Tito Canteros and Rickson; Lourenço, Lucas Barcelos and Elton.

