Charles III and brothers attend the Vigil of the Princes in honor of Queen Elizabeth II | World

The children of Elizabeth II participated this Friday (16) in the Queen’s vigil at Westminster Hall, the place where the body is exposed for visitors, in London.

Share this report via WhatsApp

Share this report via Telegram

King Charles III and his brothers Andrew, Edward and Anna stood around the coffin in a ceremony known as the Vigil of the Princes. The ceremony lasted about 15 minutes.

The Vigil of the Princes is a tradition that began in 1936, when George V’s four sons stood guard around his coffin.

The queen’s grandchildren are expected to hold the same vigil on Saturday afternoon (17). According to royal family sources, Charles III would have requested the presence of Elizabeth II’s eight grandchildren at the vigil.

Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8, aged 96. The coffin is on a purple catafalque, on top of a pedestal, covered by the royal standard, the imperial crown and the scepter, which are symbols of the power of the British monarchy.

g1 is now on Telegram; click here to receive news directly to your cell phone.

Elizabeth II’s Farewells: 6 Moments of Farewell to the British Monarch

Queue to visit the coffin

In London, thousands of people paid their last respects to the Queen at Westminster Hall, the oldest part of the British Parliament.

On Friday morning, the continuous flow of subjects forced the authorities to suspend for at least six hours access to the queue of several kilometers, where the wait for the coffin is almost 14 hours.

The tributes provoke scenes of great emotion and deep respect on the part of the British population.