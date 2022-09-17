check out the market

O physical market of the fat ox ended the week with stable prices.

according to analyst at Safras & Mercado, Fernando Henrique Iglesiasin the states of São Paulo, Mato Grosso do Sul and Minas Gerais, some negotiations continued to take place above the average reference for animals that meet the requirements for export to China.

In the main production and commercial areas of the Midwest and North regions, the scenario of downward pressure on the arroba of the ox persists, with well-positioned slaughterhouses dictating the pace of business.

On the other hand, the performance of beef exports throughout the year is quite satisfactory, offering greater capacity for exporting slaughterhouses to pay more for

arroba of the fat ox, said Iglesias.

In São Paulo, Capital, the reference for the arroba do boi was R$ 292.

wholesale bull

Beef prices remained firm in the wholesale market at the end of the week.

According to Iglesias, the business environment still suggests some price drop in the short term, in line with the lower replacement between wholesale and traditional retail in the second half of each month, as a result of the slowdown in consumption.

But it is important to mention that there is optimism around domestic consumption during the last quarter, a seasonal peak in demand with the end-of-year festivities, which may motivate higher prices, pondered Iglesias.

Thus, the rear quarter remained priced at R$ 21.10 per kilo. The needle point continued to be priced at R$ 16.40 per kilo. Finally, the forequarter remained at the level of R$ 16.50 per kilo.