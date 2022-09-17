Check out the new 2023 minimum wage forecast

Inflation index used by the government to define the minimum wage readjustment was reduced

Government had sent the Budget to Congress with an estimated inflation rate of 7.41%;

Ministry of Economy changed the INPC forecast, reducing it to 6.54%;

Index affects minimum wage and pensions.

The federal government readjusted the estimate of the INPC (National Consumer Price Index) this Thursday (15), through the Economic Policy Secretariat of the Ministry of Economy, which issued its new Macrofiscal bulletin. The rate was reduced from 7.41% to 6.54%.

The INPC is one of the most used inflationary indices in Brazil, being the one chosen by the federal government to readjust the values ​​of the minimum wage, retirement and other benefits. With the new adjustment, the national floor may end up being lower than expected.

Last week, the Bolsonaro government sent the proposed Budget for 2023 with a minimum wage forecast at R$1,302, based on the rate of 7.41%. If the new prediction does come to fruition, we could see a lower minimum wage in the next one. Based on the index of 6.54%, the minimum wage will be R$ 1,292.

For the time being, all these values ​​are temporary, since the value is only adjusted when there is the end of the year and the actual calculation of the inflation accumulated in the period. That is, there is still the possibility of this rate increasing or decreasing, depending on the economic situation in Brazil.

It should also be noted that the value corrected for inflation does not represent a real salary increase for Brazilian workers. This means that in theory, the value of R$1,302 or R$1,292 means the same purchasing power as in January this year, and in previous years, since the Bolsonaro government has not yet made a real increase in the national floor.

The government can also preventively increase the minimum wage for next year, through a Provisional Measure, as it has been doing in recent years. If this year Bolsonaro does not make a real increase, he will be the only president since the period of redemocratization who has not made a real increase in the four years of government.