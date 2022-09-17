Check the horoscope for all signs this weekend, the 17th and 18th

Virginia Gaia 09/16/2022 – 22:25 Share

How about a weekend to wash the soul, rest and look inside? Do you need to leave any regrets behind? Well, the time is now! Between this Saturday, the 17th, and Sunday, the 18th, the Full moon turns into waning moon and, soon after, it enters the sign of Cancer, where it finds its most intimate abode.

Is it hot chocolate, a warm bed and a good book you want for company? Or do you have a better companion to share the comforter with? No matter the form, what counts is to rest your mind and seek the best refuge within yourself. It is also the time to process the remarkable events since the last New Moonwhich took place in the sign of Virgo, on August 27th.

Want a better combination than the intimate Waning Moon, in the sign of Cancer, along with an army of retrograde planets to let go of the past? See how numerous the retrogradation group is: Mercury, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune and Pluto are currently seeming to walk in the opposite direction to the order of the zodiac degrees. With all these planets sending the message of revision in the themes of which they are rulers, the astral is really wanting more reflection.

Maybe that way we learn to reflect more and judge less? For judgment and discrimination do not suit the Cancer Moon so sensitive. And that’s how the opportunities to clean up stories can arise, relieving the heart of unnecessary weights. And while there are some tensions in the sky – like the opposition between Mercury and Jupiter and the square between Mars and Venus – what the astral asks for is reflection and interiorization.

In a society increasingly addicted to image and superficiality, it is necessary to look beyond the banal. And so it is, with the Sun passing through the minimalist sign of Virgo, the Waning Moon plunges into the sign of action on the waters of emotion, making the Cancerian spirit emerge to reveal the best of our internal and intimate universe.

Well, if you have any bad feelings to process, the weekend gives that process a big boost. And, even if the agenda is more focused on fun, it is to value the closest and most intimate people. Heaven wants internal cleaning to get the house in order!

Watch: on the night of Saturday, the 17th, to Sunday, the 18th, the Waning Moon ascends to the East after 1 am. With less than 50% lighting, the queen of the night will be amidst the Taurus constellation. Moving towards the West, she can be seen among the stars Betelgeusea Alpha gives Orion constellationand Menkalinana Beta gives constellation of Auriga, later being hidden by the rising sun. At dawn from Sunday to Monday, the 19th, our natural satellite points to the eastern horizon just before 2 am, with less than 40% of the body lit up. Amid constellation of geminithe moon will be next to Alhenathe star gamma of this star cluster.

Important : you are so much more than your sun sign! So, make better use of the horoscope by also reading the trends for your rising sign, which is essential for you to know. To know the position of all signs, including the ascendant, as well as the planets at the time of your birth, make your FREE ASTRAL MAP!

Aries: value intimacy, Aries. The weekend favors good conversations and family dialogue. Be careful with the words.

Bull: remember that less can mean more, Taurus. It’s time for you to listen more than talk and just make productive comments.

Twins: Know how to set priorities, Gemini. It’s important to hold on to what’s worth it, cultivating noble feelings and good memories.

Cancer: you are quite sensitive Cancer. Just be careful with the lack or possible feeling of nostalgia

Lion: the weekend calls for introspection and reflection, Leo. Cultivate spirituality and try to sleep well to restore energy.

Virgin: be selective about friendships and company, Virgo. It’s time to prioritize quality over quantity in your relationships.

Lb: slow down to plan better, Libra. It’s time to look for new challenges, but you need to prepare yourself emotionally for it first.

Scorpion: you are quite reflective, Scorpio. Direct this energy to seek new knowledge, expanding your horizons.

Sagittarius: beware of decisions made in the heat of emotions, Sagittarius. Calm the mind and listen to the voice of intuition to define the best solution for everyone involved.

Capricorn: use sensitivity to dialogue better, Capricorn. You need to act diplomatically.

Aquarium: Get organized, Aquarius. Take advantage of the weekend to take care of your routine and health, also taking the opportunity to rest a lot.

Fish: Enjoy the best that’s inside you, Pisces. It’s time for you to use your personal magnetism more skillfully, also applying sensitivity better.