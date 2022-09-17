Check the results of Quina 5951 and Lotofácil 2615 this Friday (16/9)

posted on 9/16/2022

On Friday night (9/16), Caixa Econômica Federal raffled four lotteries: Quina’s 5951 contests; Lotofácil’s 2615; the 2366 of Lotomania and the 296 of the Super Seven. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, in the new Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.


  • QUINE | FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 16
  • SUPER SEVEN | FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 16
  • LOTOMANIA | FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 16
  • LOTOFÁCIL | FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 16
Quina

Quina, with an estimated prize of R$ 5.2 million, had the following numbers drawn: 07-21-33-47-68.

The number of Quina winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

super seven

With an expected prize of R$ 1.3 million, the Super Sete had the following numbers drawn:

Column 1: 0
Column 2: 0
Column 3: 5
Column 4: 5
Column 5: 0
Column 6: 9
Column 7: two

The number of Super Seven winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

lottomania

With an expected prize of R$ 2.3 million, Lotomania presented the following numbers: 02-10-13-21-26-30-31-37-51-58-59-72-74-75-78-81-82-83-87-88.

The number of Lotomania winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

lottoeasy

Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 4.1 million to those who hit the 15 scores, presented the following result: 02-03-05-06-08-09-10-14-15-17-19-20-21-22-25.

The number of Lotofácil winners and the apportionment can be checked here.


Watch the broadcast:

