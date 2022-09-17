check when it will be paid and what amount

Also known as Christmas bonus, the 13th salary must be paid by the employer in two installments until December 20

Also known as Christmas bonus, the 13th salary must be paid by the employer in two installments. These installments are normally fixed in the following way: the first, between February 1st and November 30th, and the second until December 20th, according to the Superior Labor Court (TST).

Thus, those who work with a formal contract, retirees, pensioners and public servants are entitled to the allowance. Established in 1962 in Brazil, since then the 13th salary represents a relief for workers in the domestic budget.

What is the 13th salary?

Therefore, to calculate the 13th salary, simply divide the full salary by 12 and multiply the result by the number of months worked. Thus, if the person has worked all year, the tendency is for the 13th to have the same value as a monthly salary.

In addition, overtime, additional (night, unhealthy and hazardous work) and commissions are also considered to calculate.

Other information

The first installment of the allowance can be received when the worker takes a vacation. However, it is necessary to request this advance from the employer until January of the year in which you intend to take a vacation.

In addition, the 13th salary can also be paid if the employment contract is terminated, the end of the contract when there is a determined term, as well as by resignation or dismissal. However, if dismissed for just cause, the employee loses the right to the allowance.

Due to the fact that the legislation considers that only a part equal to or greater than 15 (fifteen) working days, per month of service, will be counted as a full month for payment of the 13th salary, if in any month the worker does not reach this minimum of 15 working days, there may be a prorated discount.

In addition, the employer may have to pay a fine if the 13th salary is transferred in just one installment.

Thus, the employer is not obliged to pay the allowance to all employees in the same month, but must respect the legal deadline for the payment of the 13th salary.

