China fire destroys 218-meter-tall skyscraper; Look

“According to a preliminary investigation, (the fire) would have occurred on an external wall of the building,” Hunan province firefighters said on the social network Weibo.

“The fire was brought under control and no casualties were found,” said the same source, adding that the first call for help was at 15:48 (04:48 GMT).

Netizens posted images of a long articulated arm used by firefighters to splash water against the surface of the partially burned building.