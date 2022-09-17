China has similar military weaknesses to Russia, report says

A new report from the National Defense University of United States pointed out that military China share a potential weakness with Russian forces. Experts have pointed out that the lack of cross-training, in which the military performs services from various careers in the Armed Forces, could undermine Beijing’s ability to fight a war similar to the one in Ukraine.

The report investigated the background of more than 300 of China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) top officers across its five services – army, navy, air force, rocket force and strategic support force – in the six years leading up to 2021.

The results showed that Chinese soldiers would hardly have operational experience in any branch other than the one in which they started their careers.

In other words, soldiers remain soldiers, sailors remain sailors, airmen remain airmen. They rarely venture outside these silos, the report found, noting a stark contrast to the US military, where cross-training has been a legal requirement since 1986.

The 73-page report also claims that this “rigidity … plagued their Russian counterparts in Ukraine, “where the overall cohesion of forces was low”.

Since the start of Russia’s invasion of its neighbor seven months ago, shortcomings in the Russian military structure have been highlighted by outside analysts.

in the recent dMoscow error in a Ukrainian counteroffensive, Russian ground forces had no air cover, experts say. Logistical problems such as lack of vehicle maintenance also hampered Russia’s ability to resupply its troops.

According to the report’s author, Joel Wuthnow, a senior researcher at the Center for the Study of Chinese Military Affairs, PLA leaders may face similar problems due to a lack of cross-training.

“Operational commanders, for example, rarely have career-expanding experience in logistics and vice versa,” Wuthnow said.

In addition, the study noted another important difference between the Chinese and US armies: in the US, nearly all top commanders had operational experience. In China, almost half were “professional political commissars” who had never been on the front lines of combat.

