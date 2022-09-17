Chinese president urges Russia and other countries to work to prevent ‘color revolutions’

BEIJING (Reuters) – Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday urged Russia and other members of a regional group to support each other to prevent foreign powers from instigating “color revolutions” – popular uprisings that have rocked former nations. communists– in their countries.

Speaking in Uzbekistan at a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, a security group led by China and Russia, Xi said member countries should support each other’s efforts to safeguard their own security and development interests.

Xi did not mention Ukraine, which Russia invaded in February in what Russian President Vladimir Putin calls a “special military operation” to protect Russian speakers from the Ukrainian government’s “genocide”, a claim that Ukraine has rejected.

He also said that China will train 2,000 police officers from member countries over the next five years and establish a training base focusing on counter-terrorism work.

Xi invited member countries to sign up for the China Global Security Initiative, a concept he proposed in April that includes the idea that no country should strengthen its own security at the expense of others.

China will provide 1.5 billion yuan ($214 million) of grain and other emergency aid to developing countries, Xi said, adding that the Chinese economy is resilient and “full of potential”.

China’s economy narrowly escaped a contraction in the April-June quarter, hampered by Covid-19 city lockdowns, a deep downturn in the housing market and persistently weak consumer spending.

