Chlamydia is an STI that hides from the immune system and health managers – 09/16/2022

Chlamydia trachomatis, or simply chlamydia, is the name of the bacterium that causes the most frequent sexually transmitted infection (STI) on the planet. According to data from the WHO (World Health Organization) it alone is responsible for around 1 million new infections every day globally.

Its infection can cause symptoms of urethritis (discomfort to urinate and discharge from the urethra) and proctitis (pain with a bowel movement, with blood or mucus passing through the stool). Less frequently, it causes serious clinical conditions of infection in the organs of the female reproductive system, which can even lead to infertility.

However, I cannot say whether luckily or not, most cases of chlamydia infection occur without causing any symptoms at all.

The predominantly asymptomatic character of chlamydia infection favored its spread throughout the world along with humans throughout history. After all, when you have symptoms, a person tends to seek treatment. On the other hand, because they do not know they are infected, an asymptomatic individual is not treated and continues to transmit the bacteria to their sexual partners.

Last week, a study carried out by researchers at Duke University, in the United States, helped us to take another step in understanding how chlamydia manages to infect human cells without being noticed by our immune system.

The researchers identified that a chlamydia protein called GarD blocks the functioning of the defense mechanisms that would normally eliminate it, thus allowing it to hide inside cells, like a wolf disguised in sheep’s clothing.

The discovery is encouraging because it opens up an important field of scientific research, with the possibility of developing drugs that work by dismantling this bacterial masking mechanism and freeing the cell to use its defenses against invading microorganisms.

Turning now from science fiction to the present moment, while the future does not arrive, we have to look at the tools we already have available to control the sexual spread of chlamydia. And in this regard, the proposed plan is as follows: we need to track asymptomatic infections by this bacterium in the sexually active population, treat diagnosed cases and in this way interrupt the chain of transmission in the community.

Using the follow-up of people who use PrEP (Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis to HIV) as a strategy for periodic STI screening, a mathematical model published in 2017 had predicted that with the plan presented above it would be possible to reduce the incidence of HIV infection in the United States. chlamydia by 40% within 10 years.

More recently, another study showed that with the expansion of access to PrEP in Australia, the implementation of routine STI screening and treatment in the real-life context caused the incidence rate of chlamydia infection in the country to fall 13,8 % between 2016 and 2019.

In fact, PrEP does not protect its users from STIs other than HIV, but without a doubt it was the best opportunity humanity has ever had to keep a population known to be vulnerable to STIs in a routine of testing and treatment, regardless of the presence of symptoms.

In Brazil, we will hardly follow the Australian example cited, as access to molecular tests that screen for Chlamydia infections is still quite restricted. Only in some municipalities, such as São Paulo, is there an effort by health managers to make the test available to PrEP users.

In addition, in Brazil, cases of Chlamydia infection are not even reported and accounted for. In this way, Chlamydia can very efficiently hide not only from the immune system, but also from the public health system.

To put the WHO-recommended STI screening and treatment plan into practice, we would need political interest and investment. As both are lacking, we have chosen to continue simplifying the complexity of the issue, blaming people’s sexual behavior for the lack of control of STIs.