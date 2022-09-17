City beat Wolverhampton with lightning goal and another from Haaland

Manchester City are the new Premier League leaders. Pep Guardiola’s men reached the top of the table today (17) after visiting and beating Wolverhampton 3-0, with great performances from Kevin De Bruyne and Haaland.

Grealish opened the scoring in the first minute of the game, taking advantage of De Bruyne’s cross. In the 15th minute, Haaland scored the second with a low shot. In the second half, in a move similar to the first goal, Foden took advantage of De Bruyne’s pass to make the third in the 22nd minute.

With the victory, Manchester City provisionally assumed the leadership of the Premier League. Now, Guardiola’s men have 17 points, two more than Arsenal, who have 15, and enter the field tomorrow. Wolverhampton is 16th, with just six points, and can also lose positions with the round’s complement.

Manchester City return to the field only on October 2 (Sunday). For the ninth round of the English Championship, the team has a classic against Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium, starting at 10 am (GMT).

Wolverhampton, in turn, visit West Ham the day before, at 13:30 (GMT), also for the ninth round of the Premier League.

Tributes to the queen

In the first round after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, all games were marked by tributes from clubs. Before the match, representatives of each team carried wreaths to midfield.

Wolverhampton and Manchester City players pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth before the club’s match Image: Playback/Twitter/ManCity

Embraced in the central circle, the players respected a minute’s silence – as did the fans – before kick-off. In addition, in the 25th minute of the second half (the 70th minute of the match), the crowd rose to their feet for a round of applause in honor of the Queen’s 70th year reign.

Lightning goal and Haaland’s glow

In the first minute of the game, Foden dominated freely in the attacking field and back-heeled Kevin De Bruyne on the right side. The Belgian midfielder crossed low to the middle of the area. The ball passed Haaland and reached Grealish, who played first to open the scoring.

Grealish opened the scoring for City against Wolverhampton in the first minute Image: Playback/Twitter/ManCity

Despite the blow suffered, Wolverhampton did not seem to be scared at first and began to dominate possession in the following minutes. At three minutes, the hosts created a clear chance with Gonçalo Guedes, but Ederson avoided the tie.

However, in the 15th minute, City scored the second. Bernardo Silva played in depth for Haaland. The Norwegian striker dominated with a marker ahead, but that wasn’t a problem. He advanced, cut to the middle and hit the right, low, in the corner, to score the second goal of the match. This was Haaland’s 11th goal in just seven Premier League games.

sole and expulsion

In the 32nd minute, another blow against Wolverhampton, this time, friendly fire. Defender Nathan Collins arrived late in a tackle and landed a sole on Grealish’s stomach. Referee Anthony Taylor showed the straight red card and now Wolverhampton had an even tougher task ahead.

Haaland scored City’s second goal against Wolverhampton Image: Playback/Twitter/ManCityPT

Without fear

Even with a man down, Wolverhampton didn’t shrink in defense and came back for the second half looking for more play. Despite not being able to create clear chances, the home team’s proposal kept Manchester City away from the goal defended by José Sá until the 20th minute.

At 21, Haaland had a big chance again. However, facing the goal, the Norwegian striker could not hit very hard, facilitating the work of José Sá, who, even so, made a great save.

In the next minute, Kevin De Bruyne, Haaland and Foden made a great triangulation on the right side of the attack: Haaland received in the penalty area, took the marker and activated De Bruyne in speed. The Belgian crossed at first, low, looking for Foden, who completed for the goal with a crooked touch, but that took José Sá out of the play.

In the aftermath, Pep Guardiola took out some of his key players and the game proceeded at a slower pace until the end, with Manchester City holding on to victory without difficulty.

Datasheet

Wolverhampton 0x3 Manchester City

Competition: English Premier League

Date: September 17, 2022

Place: Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton

Time: 8:30 am (from Brasilia)

Yellow cards: Matheus Nunes and Rúben Neves (WOL); Rodri (CIT)

Red card: Collins (WOL)

goals: Grealish (CIT), 1′, Haaland (CIT), 15′ of the first half; Foden (CIT), in the 21st minute of the second half.

Wolverhampton: Jose Sa; Johnny Castro, Collins, Kilman and Ait Nouri (Nélson Semedo); Matheus Nunes, Rúben Neves and João Moutinho; Pedro Neto (Campbell), Gonçalo Guedes (Hwang) and Podence (B. Traoré). Coach: Bruno Lage.

Manchester City: Ederson; Stones, Akanji, Rúben Dias and João Cancelo; Rodri (Gómez), Bernardo Silva (J. Álvarez) and Kevin De Bruyne (Gundogan); Grealish (Palmer), Foden (Mahrez) and Haaland. Coach: Pep Guardiola.