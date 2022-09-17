Claro’s cellular connection is unstable; company responds

Yadunandan Singh

posted on 09/16/2022 16:53

posted on 09/16/2022 16:53

According to data from the website Down Detector, the instabilities started around 6:20 am and only returned to normal at 3:00 pm

The connection of cell phones of the telephone operator Claro showed instability throughout the state of São Paulo this Friday (16/9). The company did not say the reason for the problems, however, it said that services have been re-established.

According to data from the website Down Detector — which monitors the operation and complaints of digital services — the instabilities started around 6:20 am and only returned to normal at 3:00 pm. The peak of instability records was around 8:30 am when more than 2,000 problem notifications were made.


(photo: Playback/Down Detector)

The instabilities lasted about 9 hours and on the website it is still possible to see that reports were still being made even after normalization.

Answer from Claro

In a note sent to Mail, the company confirmed that the instabilities occurred, but that they were only in the state of São Paulo. “Claro informs that customers in some regions of São Paulo may have faced difficulties in accessing mobile services this Friday morning (9/16). The operator reinforces that its technical teams worked promptly and services were restored”, he indicated.

However, before normalization, many used social media to complain and ask for clarification.

“Of course, please, I’m on the street and my signal was cut — the account is up to date. The last time this happened is because they were cloning my cell phone. I stopped at a Wi-Fi to send this request for help to you, because I can’t call. Can you restore my number please?”, wrote presenter Danilo Gentili on Twitter.

See other posts:



