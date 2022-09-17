Claudia Leitte wins Salvador’s New Year’s Eve after photo of gun and Bible

After sharing a video in which she showed a lamp in the shape of a gun, a Bible and a family photo, symbols that exalt conservative right-wing values, singer Claudia Leitte was announced, this Thursday (15), by the City of Salvador, as the main attraction of the city’s New Year’s Eve party.

The artist will replace the singer Ivete Sangalo, who in recent years has fulfilled the task of animating the countdown in the Bahian capital. According to the Official Gazette of the Municipality, in 2019, Ivete received a fee of R$ 700 thousand for the show on December 31. With information from UOL.

The video shared by the artist had great negative repercussion. Netizens interpreted the images as symbols that exalt right-wing conservative values ​​and criticized the singer for possible support for President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

Have you seen Claudia Leitte’s story? Ivete Sangalo was seen as Bolsonaro for much less. pic.twitter.com/lEsSOGiD5A — alexander. (@alexandreoxe) September 14, 2022

After going viral, she deleted the video and shared a text stating that her publication had no political connotations, despite the French designer Philippe Starck himself saying that it is one of his inspirations. “Guys, the stories I posted have no political intent. The lampshade that appears in the video is a piece of art created by a French designer, which I received as a gift over 10 years ago,” she explained.

Guys, the stories I posted don’t have any political intention. The lampshade that appears in the video is a piece of art created by a French designer, which I received as a gift over 10 years ago… — Claudia Leitte🏝 (@ClaudiaLeitte) September 14, 2022

