CNT/MDA: Lula leads with 43.4%, against 34.8% for Bolsonaro

Former President Lula (PT) has an 8.6 point advantage over Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the presidential race, according to a survey carried out by the MDA institute and released this Friday 16th by the National Transport Confederation. The PT has, in the stimulated scenario, 43.4% of voting intentions, compared to 34.8% for the ex-captain. The data has fluctuated a bright spot for both candidates since the last round.

In addition to the two politicians who appear in the first places, the CNT/MDA poll this Friday brings Ciro Gomes (PDT) technically tied with Simone Tebet (MDB). The pedestrian has 5.6% and the senator 4.7%. All other candidates do not reach 1% mention by respondents.

The results, according to the institute, put Lula with 48% of valid votes, maintaining a level close to winning the dispute in the first round. The bulletin also highlights that the citations of definitive votes for Lula (84.5%) and for Bolsonaro (87.7%) fluctuated positively, which would limit ‘the space for major changes in percentages’. The conclusion pointed out by the researchers is of an ‘uncertainty’ about the need for a second round.

The institute also monitored voter preference spontaneously, not to mention candidate options. Lula also appears in the lead in this case. The former president has, according to the MDA, 39.3% of spontaneous mentions. Bolsonaro, in turn, has 31.6%. Ciro and Simone are further apart, with 3.6% for the pedestrian and 2.3% for the senator.

There are also five polls of possible second round scenarios. In the three in which Lula is mentioned, he appears as the winner. Bolsonaro, in turn, would lose to Ciro, but would win Simone. See the numbers:

What matters for the results, according to the survey data, are the high rejection of Bolsonaro, of 55.4%, the highest among competitors to the Planalto, and the fear for the continuity of his government, which reaches 36% and overcomes the fear of the return of a PT government (30.5%).

“Voting potential remains stagnant for the main competitors, with high levels of rejection maintained, suggesting that, in an eventual second round, the winner will be defined as being the least rejected”, highlights Marcelo Souza, director of Instituto MDA, in the bulletin published with the survey. “The voter may consider the veto more important than the vote”, concludes the researcher.

The MDA heard in person 2,002 voters between the 12th and 14th of September. The survey’s margin of error is 2.2 percentage points and the confidence level is 95%. In the Electoral Court, the search record is BR 06984/2022. See the full:

