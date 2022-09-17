Cofen member says nurses are outraged, but not with STF

Daniel Menezes, a member of Cofen (Federal Nursing Council), participated in the UOL News this Friday (16) and commented on the suspension of the law on the minimum wage for nurses. He explained that the category is sad, but mobilized to reverse the situation. He also highlighted that their revolt is not with the STF (Supreme Federal Court).

“We received it with great sadness. The category is very dismayed and this has inflamed movements and mobilizations throughout Brazil. A 24-hour mobilization throughout the country is scheduled for September 21, showing this indignation”, he said.

The Cofen member made it clear that the nurses’ indignation is not with the STF, which determined the suspension. “The indignation is not against the STF, because we respect all powers. And we know that the struggle permeates any electoral or political dispute”.

Menezes regretted that nurses “pay the bill” because, according to him, the health budget was poorly distributed. And he highlighted that it is the responsibility of the federal government and Congress to seek a solution. The objective of Cofen is to approve projects that show the financial feasibility of approving the minimum wage.

“We will be able to legally participate in this issue. The financial impact has already been widely debated in Congress. What we need, and Pacheco has already given an interview, is the responsibility of Congress to expedite, before October 2 until, the approval of projects that deal with funding sources”, concluded Menezes.

Josias: Scandals with Cláudio Castro in RJ are eloquent, and voters seem to be waking up

Columnist Josias de Souza also participated in the UOL News and commented on the corruption complaint against Cláudio Castro. He said that “the amount of scandals that are exploding in the governor’s lap is impressive” and cited the Datafolha poll, which shows Marcelo Freixo (PSB) approaching Castro.

“Voters need to look at what is happening, so as not to allow crime to continue living in the palace in Rio de Janeiro. Crime is also in the government palace. This may explain why Marcelo Freixo approached Cláudio Castro in the Datafolha survey” , highlighted Josiah.

O UOL News airs from Monday to Friday in three editions: 8am, 12pm and 6pm, always live.

When: Monday to Friday at 8 am, 12 pm and 6 pm.

Where to watch: Live at home UOL, UOL on YouTube and UOL’s Facebook.

See the full program: