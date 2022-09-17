Columnists’ predictions for the 27th round games

As far as depending on the guesses of the columnists of the UOL Esporte for the main games of the 27th round, Palmeiras will at least maintain their advantage in the leadership of the Brazilian Championship.
For nine of the 11 journalists consulted, the alviverde team will beat Santos at Allianz Parque, in a classic that takes place at 18:30 (Brasília time) tomorrow (18) — another two are betting on a draw.
The score was very tight in the guesses for the game of the vice-leader Internacional against Atlético-GO, on Monday (19), at Antônio Accioly. There are five bets on the victory of Internacional, against five for the draw — only one journalist believes in the triumph of the Dragon.
For the other classic of the round, most believe in a victory for Flamengo against Fluminense, in a duel scheduled for 4 pm tomorrow, at Maracanã. The score was like this among the journalists: six wins for Fla, four draws and only one for Flu.
And you already have yours guesses? Check out the bets of the columnists of the UOL Esporte for the main games of the 27th round:
Alicia Klein – Draw
Amara Moira – Atletico MG
Danilo Lavieri – Draw
Julio Gomes – Avaí
Menon – Draw
Milly Lacombe – Avaí
Milton Neves – Atlético-MG
Renato Maurício Prado – Atlético-MG
Rodolfo Rodrigues – Atletico MG
Rodrigo Coutinho – Atletico MG
Vitor Guedes – Draw
Alicia Klein – Draw
Amara Moira – Draw
Danilo Lavieri – Botafogo
Julio Gomes – Draw
Menon – Draw
Milly Lacombe – Botafogo
Milton Neves – Draw
Renato Maurício Prado – Botafogo
Rodolfo Rodrigues – Botafogo
Rodrigo Coutinho – Botafogo
Vitor Guedes – Botafogo
Flamengo vs Fluminense
Alicia Klein – Flamengo
Amara Moira – Draw
Danilo Lavieri – Draw
Julio Gomes – Fluminense
Menon – Draw
Milly Lacombe – Draw
Milton Neves – Flamengo
Renato Maurício Prado – Flamengo
Rodolfo Rodrigues – Flamengo
Rodrigo Coutinho – Flamengo
Vitor Guedes – Flamengo
Ceará vs Sao Paulo
Alicia Klein – Ceará
Amara Moira – Ceará
Danilo Lavieri – Ceará
Julio Gomes – Sao Paulo
Menon – Draw
Milly Lacombe – Ceará
Milton Neves – Draw
Renato Maurício Prado – Ceará
Rodolfo Rodrigues – Sao Paulo
Rodrigo Coutinho – Ceará
Vitor Guedes – Ceará
Alicia Klein – Draw
Amara Moira – Draw
Danilo Lavieri – Corinthians
Julio Gomes – America-MG
Menon – Draw
Milly Lacombe – Corinthians
Milton Neves – Draw
Renato Maurício Prado – Draw
Rodolfo Rodrigues – Corinthians
Rodrigo Coutinho – Draw
Vitor Guedes – Draw
Palmeiras vs Santos
Alicia Klein – Palmeiras
Amara Moira – Palmeiras
Danilo Lavieri – Palmeiras
Julio Gomes – Palmeiras
Menon – Palmeiras
Milly Lacombe – Palmeiras
Milton Neves – Palmeiras
Renato Maurício Prado – Draw
Rodolfo Rodrigues – Draw
Rodrigo Coutinho – Palmeiras
Vitor Guedes – Palmeiras
Athletico vs Cuiabá
Alicia Klein – Athletico
Amara Moira – Athletico
Danilo Lavieri – Athletico
Julio Gomes – Atletico
Menon – Cuiabá
Milly Lacombe – Athletico
Milton Neves – Athletico
Renato Maurício Prado – Athletico
Rodolfo Rodrigues – Athletico
Rodrigo Coutinho – Atletico
Vitor Guedes – Athletico
Atletico-GO vs Internacional
Alicia Klein – Atlético-GO
Amara Moira – Draw
Danilo Lavieri – International
Julio Gomes – Draw
Menon – International
Milly Lacombe – International
Milton Neves – International
Renato Maurício Prado – Draw
Rodolfo Rodrigues – International
Rodrigo Coutinho – Draw
Vitor Guedes – Draw