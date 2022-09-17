Conjunction of the Moon and Mars is accompanied by stars this dawn

The month of September presented us with beautiful conjunctions between the Moon and the planets of the Solar System. The last one takes place in the early hours of this Friday (16) to Saturday (17), with Mars.

It will also be an opportunity to observe some of the biggest and most important stars: Aldebaran, from the constellation of Taurus; Betelgeuse and Rigelfrom the iconic Orion; and Siriusfrom Canis Major — the brightest in our night sky.

Here’s how to watch:

The red planet will appear right next to the graceful waning moon, which will look like a smile.

Just find it and look for a fixed reddish “star” just above and slightly to the right of it. This is Mars.

The pair rises in the east (the same direction the Sun rises), around 1 am, and remains visible until dawn.

The best time for observation is between 2 am and 5 am, when the Moon and Mars will be highest in the sky.

The clearer your horizon, the sooner you will be able to see them.

Making the image even more interesting, the peculiar orange star Aldebaran will be just above Mars, in a beautiful alignment.

Horizonte Leste de São Paulo, at 2 am on 9/17, with: Moon, Mars, Aldebaran, Betelgeuse, Rigel and Sirius. Image: Stellarium

Bonus: more stars

If the sky is clear and your field of view is wide, other very bright stars, astronomically and historically important, can be seen.

Just to the right of the conjunction will be Orion, with the reddish Betelgeuse, the bluish Rigel and the popular “Três Marias” (which represent the belt of the mythological hunter).

Even further to the right will be the brightest star in our night sky: Sirius, from the biggest of the dogs that accompany Orion on his hunts.

All objects are visible to the naked eye, from anywhere in Brazil — a clear sky is enough. If you have trouble finding them, use an astronomy website or app (like Skywalk, Starchart, Sky Safari, or Stellarium).

Remembering that when we talk about conjunctions, we refer to the point of view of the Earth. The bodies aren’t really close; remain separated by millions of kilometers in the universe.