Consumers will be able to choose energy company as they choose cell phones

The Chamber of Deputies can complete the vote on a bill that expands the free electricity market To the low voltage consumers, such as homes and small businesses. PL 414/2021 creates a new benchmark for the electricity sector.

Currently, this type of customer can only buy energy in the captive market, or ACR (Regulated Contracting Environment). If the text is approved as it is, residential consumers will be able to negotiate directly with companies that sell energy from generators, without being restricted to the distributor in their region.

It is the same process that the largest energy consumers do, such as large companies and industries.

Distribution will continue to be carried out by the distributor and reaching the customer’s home as it does today. The difference is that he will be able to choose the supplier, as is the case with his telephone operator.

delay in voting

The bill has already been approved by the Federal Senate and is now awaiting evaluation by the Chamber’s Special Committee. The collegiate is chaired by deputy Cacá Leão (PP-BA), with rapporteurship by Fernando Coelho Filho (UB-PE).

The inclusion of a stretch earmarking R$ 100 billion of pre-salt for the construction of gas pipelines delayed the processing of the proposal. It has been removed, but another 104 amendments to the original document remain to be discussed.

Distributors and large consumers support the measures, as well as most parliamentarians. The plan is to open up the free market gradually, expanding the new model to all consumers from 2026 onwards.