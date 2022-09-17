Cops ignore noise complaint and light up friendless girl’s party

Police officers received a noise complaint and when they arrived at the scene, it was the 15th birthday of a girl with a disability, who has difficulty making friends. What they did? They revealed, sat down to eat the birthday girl’s cake and lit up her night.

Kimberly Méndez is a young Latina who lives in North Carolina, United States. The family was moved by the empathetic and kind attitude of the uniformed officers.

“As a child with special needs and someone who struggles to have friends, it really meant to the world that they were there, even if initially it was a noise complaint. We thank you all and for all the work you do daily! From my little sister Kim: Thank you officers!” she wrote.

Loud music

As with every teen party, there was loud music and noise. Upset, the neighbors decided to call the Greensboro City Police to intervene and break up the party.

But the police were so well received, when they went to attend to the incident, that they accepted the invitation to eat a piece of cake with the family.

praised police officers

The attitude of the police was praised by the head of the corporation in a post on social networks.

“Over the weekend, Officers Matthews, King and Johnson got a call about a noise complaint and went to check it out. Upon arrival, they discovered that a young woman was celebrating her 15th birthday and the family invited the officers to eat,” the security agency wrote.

More than staying at the party, the officers gave symbolic gifts to the guests and took a picture with Kimberly.

“Officers handed out Greensboro Police Department stickers to the little ones and took a picture with the birthday girl! We hope this young lady had a very happy birthday!” the post concluded.

emotional family

The family was touched by the kindness of the police officers.

“My little sister is so happy that they stayed and helped celebrate her birthday. Everyone was very supportive and we appreciate that they accepted our culture and also sat down to eat,” said Adriana Méndez, Kimberly’s sister.

