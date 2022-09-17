Corinthians announces surplus of more than BRL 2 million in the balance sheet for the first half of 2022

Corinthians released the financial balance for the first half of 2022 this Saturday morning. The document was presented by the board to CORI (Council of Guidance) and was approved by the body, as required by the protocol. From January to June of this year, the club had a financial surplus of 2.160 million reais.

The balance sheet also points to an operating surplus. This only considers the result considering income and expenses without the financial cost of the indebtedness and appears in the value of R$ 62.8 million reais.

Duilo’s campaign promise was to bring fans a monthly balance sheet – which has not happened since he took over in January 2021. The last balance sheet had been published by the club at the end of May, with a financial surplus of almost eight million reais.

Corinthians football follows the trend of surplus in the term of Duilio Monteiro Alves, as it was in 2021. If in 2021 the football department ended the year with 36 million reais in non-operating surplus, the result for the first half of 2022 has already reached 15 million. The main revenues stand out:

R$151.9 million in TV broadcasting rights;

R$47.5 million in sponsorships and advertising;

R$48.5 million in game collections;

R$12.7 million in prizes, Fiel Torcedor and lotteries

In terms of football expenses, some highlights:

R$130.9 million in personnel;

R$25.6 million in costs of sales and acquisitions of athletes;

R$33.4 million in amortization of rights;

R$32 million in third-party services

The situation of the social part of the club, however, is completely different. The social club and other amateur sports generated a deficit of R$ 13 million in the period. Net operating revenue is quoted at around 42 million reais, while expenses exceed this amount.

These expenses are detailed in:

R$21 million in personnel;

R$11.7 million in third-party services;

R$8.8 million in general and administrative expenses;

R$21 million detailed as “financial expenses”

In the consolidated between the social and football, the financial surplus amounted to R$2.160 million in the semester.

