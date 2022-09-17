Corinthians football director says Vtor Pereira wants to stay at the club in 2023

Coach Vítor Pereira wants to stay at Corinthians for the next season. At least that’s what the club’s director of football, Roberto de Andrade, assured.

In the words of the alvinegro leader, given in an interview this Friday to the podcast “Hoje sim”, from ge.globe, Vítor Pereira seems quite satisfied with what he found at Corinthians. Roberto de Andrade also tried to state that the interest in the contractual extension is mutual – the current bond is valid until the end of 2022.

“For his person, what he found here at Corinthians, that said by him, the affection received, the way we conduct the work with him, he is completely happy. He says he has never worked in a club where he was so well received. We realize that he wants it, but it’s not in his hands either. You have to talk to your wife, children, everything, to solve it. He also thinks he wants to, but he can’t say either. It is a delicate problem, and we have to respect it”, said Roberto de Andrade.

“He had a conversation with us and promised that he will resolve this as soon as possible, even to put the club at ease. We cannot wait for a decision at the end of the championship to go after it, this is an atypical year. The championship ends in November, and we are going back in mid-December, starting the pre-season for the beginning of January, so we have to have everything defined.“, added the director.

It is worth remembering that, shortly after qualifying for the final of the Copa do Brasil, Vítor Pereira himself entered the theme of renewal. In a press conference, the Portuguese coach stated that he will have to anticipate his decision to stay or leave Corinthians.

“For the respect I have for the fans and the club, I have to anticipate, I have to define my life and this will happen, for sure (before the end of the year). You have to have a conversation with the president, with the family, understand… Today (Thursday), if we lost… Football is not… There would be criticism. Football is like that, I’ll try to find the timing right, but I will anticipate, out of respect for the club”, assured the coach.

