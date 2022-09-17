Corinthians left winger grows in decisive straight and makes Vítor Pereira proud | Corinthians

Is Corinthians’ left side well served? This has been a recurring question throughout the current season. But not for Vítor Pereira, who implemented a rotation between Fábio Santos and Lucas Piton. Experience and youth that garnered praise after qualifying for the final of the Copa do Brasil.

Starting against Fluminense, “Uncle Chico”, as the 37-year-old side is called by the youngest in the group, was one of the highlights of the match. He made four cuts, three interceptions, four tackles, in addition to winning nine out of nine duels. That is, everyone!

With the contract renewal agreed, Fábio Santos has the support of the alvinegra board and coach Vítor Pereira.

– Naturally, Fábio is not that player who can play every three days, that is guaranteed for me. But Fábio fresco gives us what he gave us today: the spirit. I don’t know how many balls he won, but he was on the ground, he was in the air…

Fábio Santos, the experienced player on the left, has played 32 games this season, with five goals scored and no assists. Lucas Piton’s youth, on the other hand, made 44 appearances, with one goal and four assists.

– This thing between the most experienced and the youngest (it’s positive), everyone is part of Corinthians. Piton, for me, has a bright future. If I go to Europe, I’ll take Piton. If I can, I’ll take him. If I go to a club that can afford it, a year or two years from now, I’ll take Piton. He has a quality that a lot of people haven’t noticed. He has evolved from a defensive point of view and will be a top team player, top in Europe – said Vítor, lavishing praise on the 21-year-old side.

The youngster still doesn’t have the ability that Fábio has to grow in decisive games, but, according to his own coach, he has evolved, in addition to having a winning reference to look up to.

Vítor Pereira went on to explain the difference between the two players, highlighting Piton’s physical ability and the ability to unite the group (not only that) of Fábio.

– The difference for Piton is that Piton has the ability to come and go, come and go. Fábio has that experience, the timing to understand things, he’s that player in the group who can unite everyone in the most difficult moments. He is that necessary and very important player for a group. And he can play, he can’t just be important and not play.

Running on the sidelines is Bruno Melo, a left-back hired on loan until the end of this year. The player, who belongs to Fortaleza, has not played for 16 matches.

In this period, the 29-year-old was out in two games due to a virus and hip pain, was not included for four games and was with the group on ten opportunities, but did not enter.

– We also have Bruno Melo, a good player, he needs time, his space. All of them are important. What I feel in the club is this, a union

