Corinthians remains the box office revenue leader in 2022; Flamengo beats Palmeiras | statistical spy

Abhishek Pratap 47 seconds ago Sports Comments Off on Corinthians remains the box office revenue leader in 2022; Flamengo beats Palmeiras | statistical spy 0 Views

Corinthians remained at the top of the ranking of gross revenue with box office in the season. Owner of the most expensive average ticket in the country (R$ 70.42), Timão earned more than R$ 76 million from ticket sales in 29 games in the year, an increase of 46% compared to the last survey.

Corinthians is the Brazilian club that earned the most from ticket sales in the year — Photo: Marcos Ribolli

Flamengo passed Palmeiras and took second place on the list. Rubro-Negro raised more than R$73 million with tickets sold. The return game of the Libertadores semifinal against Vélez Sarsfield, which Fla won 2-1, was the club’s highest gross income in 2022, with R$5.5 million. Verdão, in turn, received R$ 66.9 million in the 31 games as home team in the year.

+ Flamengo has the highest income of Brazilian teams in Libertadores 2022; see balance of competition

São Paulo (R$ 61.1 million) and Atlético-MG (R$ 42.5 million) remained in fourth and fifth position, respectively. Athletico-PR earned R$ 15.3 million in the year and is the novelty in the top 10. See below the 20 Brazilian clubs that grossed the most at the box office in the season:

Clubs that grossed the most at the box office in 2022

Clubgross incomenumber of gamesNumber of tickets soldAverage ticket
CorinthiansBRL 76.4 million291,084,936BRL 70.42
FlamengoBRL 73.4 million301,295,074BRL 56.75
palm treesBRL 66.9 million311,016,362BRL 65.84
Sao PauloBRL 61.1 million331,124,161BRL 54.43
Atlético-MGBRL 42.5 million28784,395BRL 54.19
cruiseBRL 27.03 million24693,894BRL 38.95
FluminenseBRL 26.7 million31757,591BRL 35.34
InternationalBRL 22.5 million24473,163BRL 47.62
GuildBRL 21.7 million23461,652BRL 47.12
Atletico-PRBRL 15.3 million30566,880BRL 27.15
StrengthBRL 13.3 million30872,722BRL 15.34
VascoBRL 13.2 million21395,926BRL 33.43
CearáBRL 11.03 million27737,726BRL 14.96
BahiaBRL 10.8 million25468,002BRL 23.17
coritibaBRL 9.5 million23413,966BRL 23.14
BotafogoBRL 9.3 million22319,624BRL 29.38
saintsBRL 8.4 million25276,628BRL 30.49
cuiabáBRL 7.1 million24185,821BRL 38.48
Atlético-GOBRL 6.8 million31208,956BRL 32.71
HawaiiBRL 5.9 million22162,006BRL 37.00

The highest rents of 2022

São Paulo owns the two biggest collections in the year. Tricolor had revenues of BRL 6.2 million and BRL 5.8 million in the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil and Copa Sudamericana, respectively. Flamengo is the team that has the most games as home team in the top 10 of income, with four appearances. Check below the list of the biggest box office of Brazilian football in the year:

The biggest grosses per game in 2022

MatchStadiumIncomepaying audience
Sao Paulo 1 x 3 Flamengo (Brazil Cup)morumbiBRL 6.2 million51,365
Sao Paulo 2 x 0 Atletico-GO (South America)morumbiBRL 5.8 million53,988
Flamengo 2 x 1 Vélez Sarsfield (Libertadores)MaracanãBRL 5.52 million61,519
Sao Paulo 3 x 1 Palmeiras (Paulista)morumbiBRL 5.50 million60,383
Flamengo 1 x 0 Sao Paulo (Brazil Cup)MaracanãBRL 5.4 million58,417
Flamengo 1 x 0 Corinthians (Libertadores)MaracanãBRL 5.387 million62,802
Corinthians 0 x 2 Flamengo (Libertadores)Neo Química ArenaBRL 5.386 million45,159
Atlético-MG 3 x 1 Cruzeiro (Mineiro)mineirãoBRL 4.85 million48,049
Flamengo 0 x 1 Botafogo (Brazilian)Mané GarrinchaBRL 4.80 million54,981
Corinthians 2 x 0 Boca Juniors (Libertadores)Neo Química ArenaBRL 4.6 million44,313

UNDERSTAND HOW THE CALCULATION IS MADE IN THE FINANCIAL BULLETIN

The calculation to arrive at the number of paying people is done as follows: we add the amount of used tickets available in the game’s borderô that generated income or we subtract the total audience by the used tickets that are zeroed in the collection.

Tags

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Palmeiras lineup: Abel trains team for classic under the eyes of Lucas Barrios | palm trees

Palmeiras continued their preparations to face Santos, Sunday, at 18:30 (Brasília time), at Allianz Parque. …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved