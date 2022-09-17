Coritiba announces new sports head for Renê Simões’ vacancy | coritiba

Coritiba announced the hiring of Lucas Drubscky for the position of sporting head of the club. The manager will occupy the position of Renê Simões, who was fired in August.

The professional presented himself at Graciosa’s CT this Friday and is already starting work alongside the football department.

– I really want to win. Coritiba is a great opportunity in my career, and I will do my best to help this club grow even more nationally and internationally – said the new Sports Head to the official website.

At 31 years old, Drubscky has stints as a supervisor at Cruzeiro’s base, as a professional at Sport and Bahia. He even worked with coach Guto Ferreira.

As a manager, he won the title of Champion Pernambucano (2019) and was runner-up in the Brazilian Series B (2019), in addition to the Copa do Nordeste (2021).

Lucas Drubscky in his presentation to Coritiba

Botafogo vs Coritiba: 09/17, Saturday, 4:30 pm – Nilton Santos (Brazilian)

Coritiba vs Ceará: 09/28, Wednesday, 21:45 – Couto Pereira (Brazilian)

São Paulo vs Coritiba: 10/03, Monday, 7pm – Morumbi (Brazilian)

Palmeiras vs Coritiba: 10/06, Thursday, 19h – Allianz Parque (Brazilian)