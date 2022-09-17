CRB x Cruzeiro: still in BH, Pezzolano commands the last training session for the duel; see probable team | cruise

Paulo Pezzolano commanded the last activity of Cruzeiro for the match against CRB, this Saturday, at 20:30, in Maceió. The delegation changed the planning in relation to the other games and will travel only on the morning of the game day of the 30th round of Serie B.

Defensive protection is one of Cruzeiro’s trump cards, the comfortable leader of Série B

In this Friday’s work, Waguininho and João Paulo continued with physical work, in the transition process after muscle injuries. The two and midfielder Willian Oliveira, suspended for three yellow cards, are the only absences in the match.

On the other hand, Neto Moura returns, also after suspension, and is a guaranteed presence in the team, playing alongside Filipe Machado in midfield. The rest of the team that started working in front of the Worker is available, but there is a possibility of change.

1 of 3 Filipe Machado and Eduardo Brock during Cruzeiro training — Photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Filipe Machado and Eduardo Brock during Cruzeiro training — Photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro

The main doubt is in relation to the presence of Jajá in the team. It was the first time he started a match with Bruno Rodrigues. If the striker is not an option to start, the main alternatives are Wesley Gasolina and Geovane Jesus. With that, the team would have a wing on the right, as in most of Serie B.

the likely cruise has: Rafael Cabral; Zé Ivaldo, Lucas Oliveira and Eduardo Brock; Filipe Machado, Neto Moura, Matheus Bidu and Daniel Jr.; Jajá (Gasoline or Geovane), Bruno Rodrigues and Edu.

Cruzeiro is in the lead of Serie B, with 62 points. If Londrina and/or Vasco stumble this Friday, Paulo Pezzolano’s team will have the possibility of confirming access to the 31st round, next week, when they will face Vasco, at Mineirão. More than 40,000 tickets were sold for the classic.

