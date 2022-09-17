Cruzeiro visits CRB in Rei Pel and counts down to access

In the countdown to elite mathematical access, Cruzeiro seeks, this Saturday (17), to take another step towards the main objective of the season. At the Rei Pel stadium, in Macei, Alagoas, the celestial team visits CRB, at 8:30 pm, for the 30th round of Serie B.
Isolated leader since the 7th round, Raposa has 62 points in the table – eleven more than the 2nd place Bahia and 18 ahead of Londrina, which occupies the 5th position.
Cruise news
In addition to Willian Oliveira, who received the third yellow card in the 1-0 victory over Operrio-PR, in the last round, Cruzeiro will not have defender Z Ivaldo, left-back Matheus Bidu and forwards Jaj and Edu in Macei. . All will be preserved.
Defender Luis Felipe, right-back Rmulo and striker Stnio, who were left out of recent squads, also reappear on coach Paulo Pezzolano’s list. J Wagner and Fernando Canesin are still out.
It is worth remembering that the Uruguayan has the return of Neto Moura, who served a suspension in the last round. A starter in 26 of Fox’s 29 games in Serie B, he should resume his starting position. This week, the midfielder had the economic rights acquired by the miners and signed a new contract until the end of 2025.
“It’s a very difficult game against CRB. There in Macei is always very complicated, they have a good team, they are very strong at home. But we prepared well. We trained well and we are prepared to go there, play a great game and bring the three points for BH”, said Neto, who was born in Atalaia, in the interior of Alagoas.
CRB
After two unbeaten games (2-0 victory over Sport and 1-1 draw with CSA), CRB seeks victory within its domains to continue dreaming of access to Serie A.
Today, the team led by Daniel Paulista occupies the 9th place, with 40 points – five less than Vasco, the first team in the G4 of Serie B.
Against Cruzeiro, the Alagoas will not have forward Rafael Longuine, who has already scored three goals and provided three assists in this Serie B. He received the third yellow card in the last round.
On the other hand, Daniel Paulista wins the return of defender Wellington Carvalho, who served suspended in the draw with CSA. He should resume the starting position in Diego Ivo’s place.
CRB X CRUISE
CRB
Diogo Silva; Raul Prata, Gum, Wellington Carvalho and Guilherme Romo; Claudinei, Juninho Valora and Bruninho; Emerson Negueba, Paulinho Moccelin and Anselmo Ramon. Coach: Daniel Paulista
cruise
Rafael Cabral; Geovane, Oliveira and Eduardo Brock; Wesley Gasolina, Neto Moura, Fillipe Machado and Marquinhos Cipriano; Daniel Jr, Bruno Rodrigues and Luvannor (Rafa Silva or Lincoln). Coach: Paulo Pezzolano
Reason: 30th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship
Place: Rei Pel Stadium, in Macei (AL)
date and time: September 17, 2022 (Saturday), at 8:30 pm
referee: Vinicius Gonalves Dias Araujo (SP)
assistants: Daniel Paulo Ziolli (SP) and Vanessa Santos Azevedo (SE)
VAR: Vinicius Furlan (SP)