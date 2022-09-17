Cruzeiro visits CRB in Rei Pel and counts down to access

photo: Gladyston Rodrigues/EM/DA Press Cruzeiro closed preparation with training this Friday (16), at Toca da Raposa II In the countdown to elite mathematical access, Cruzeiro seeks, this Saturday (17), to take another step towards the main objective of the season. At the Rei Pel stadium, in Macei, Alagoas, the celestial team visits CRB, at 8:30 pm, for the 30th round of Serie B.

Isolated leader since the 7th round, Raposa has 62 points in the table – eleven more than the 2nd place Bahia and 18 ahead of Londrina, which occupies the 5th position.

If they beat CRB and are favored by other results, the celestial team will be able to guarantee a spot in the 2023 Serie A next Wednesday (21), when they face Vasco, at 21 pm, in Mineiro.

For the game in Macei, Cruzeiro decided to change the travel logistics. Unlike the last commitments, Raposa decided to board to Alagoas only on the departure date, on a chartered flight. In this way, the celestial team gained more preparation time in Toca II and avoided medical problems in the group.

Cruise news At the end of July, when the celestial team traveled to the capital of Alagoas to face the CSA, in the first round of Serie B, members of the delegation, including athletes, were diagnosed with gastroenteritis crises. The internal assessment that this happened due to health problems faced by Macei.

On the field, coach Paulo Pezzolano would have the entire squad available, but he chose to manage the physical condition of some players. In addition to Willian Oliveira, who received the third yellow card in the 1-0 victory over Operrio-PR, in the last round, Cruzeiro will not have defender Z Ivaldo, left-back Matheus Bidu and forwards Jaj and Edu in Macei. . All will be preserved. The main news among those related to the game are the left-backs Marquinhos Cipriano, who is fighting to debut with the celestial shirt, and the young Kaiki, 19 years old, who renewed his contract with Cruzeiro last week. Defender Luis Felipe, right-back Rmulo and striker Stnio, who were left out of recent squads, also reappear on coach Paulo Pezzolano’s list. J Wagner and Fernando Canesin are still out. It is worth remembering that the Uruguayan has the return of Neto Moura, who served a suspension in the last round. A starter in 26 of Fox’s 29 games in Serie B, he should resume his starting position. This week, the midfielder had the economic rights acquired by the miners and signed a new contract until the end of 2025.

“It’s a very difficult game against CRB. There in Macei is always very complicated, they have a good team, they are very strong at home. But we prepared well. We trained well and we are prepared to go there, play a great game and bring the three points for BH”, said Neto, who was born in Atalaia, in the interior of Alagoas.

After two unbeaten games (2-0 victory over Sport and 1-1 draw with CSA), CRB seeks victory within its domains to continue dreaming of access to Serie A.

Today, the team led by Daniel Paulista occupies the 9th place, with 40 points – five less than Vasco, the first team in the G4 of Serie B.

Against Cruzeiro, the Alagoas will not have forward Rafael Longuine, who has already scored three goals and provided three assists in this Serie B. He received the third yellow card in the last round.

On the other hand, Daniel Paulista wins the return of defender Wellington Carvalho, who served suspended in the draw with CSA. He should resume the starting position in Diego Ivo’s place.

Diogo Silva; Raul Prata, Gum, Wellington Carvalho and Guilherme Romo; Claudinei, Juninho Valora and Bruninho; Emerson Negueba, Paulinho Moccelin and Anselmo Ramon. Coach: Daniel Paulista

cruise

Rafael Cabral; Geovane, Oliveira and Eduardo Brock; Wesley Gasolina, Neto Moura, Fillipe Machado and Marquinhos Cipriano; Daniel Jr, Bruno Rodrigues and Luvannor (Rafa Silva or Lincoln). Coach: Paulo Pezzolano

Reason: 30th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship

Place: Rei Pel Stadium, in Macei (AL)

date and time: September 17, 2022 (Saturday), at 8:30 pm

referee: Vinicius Gonalves Dias Araujo (SP)

assistants: Daniel Paulo Ziolli (SP) and Vanessa Santos Azevedo (SE)

VAR: Vinicius Furlan (SP)