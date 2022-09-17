Cut in Farmácia Popular can affect 13 types of medication; see list

O Popular Pharmacy it is an important program that guarantees free or discounted access to the drugs most used by the population.

In the 2023 Budget sent by the federal government to Congress, a 60% cut in resources intended for the initiative.

The text, which has not yet been voted on by lawmakers, reduces the program’s budget from R$2.04 billion in 2022 to R$804 million.

Afraid of the negative repercussions, President Jair Bolsonaro asked the ministers of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, and of Economy, Paulo Guedes, to review the accounts.

The dismantling of public health also includes reductions in resources sent to the Mais Médicos program and to indigenous health. On the other hand, there was no change in the so-called secret government budget.

Reduction affects 13 types of medicine

The change will affect the distribution of 13 types of drugs intended for the treatment of diseases such as diabetes, hypertension and asthma. She should also restrict access to birth control drugs and geriatric diapers.

In addition to the medicines distributed free of charge by the Popular Pharmacy, the measure also impacts those who have discounts of up to 90% subsidized by the government.

Check the list of active drug ingredients that may no longer be offered free of charge or with discounts for the population: