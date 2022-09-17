Daiana Garbin regrets uncertainty about the end of Moon’s cancer treatment

After a year since the diagnosis of eye cancer in her daughter, Lua, with Tiago Leifert, Daiana Garbin vented not knowing when the treatment will end. In the meantime, the couple decided to create an awareness campaign about the retinoblastoma.

In this way, the two want other parents to detect early signs of the disease in their children’s eyes so that treatment can start as soon as possible, and not in a period considered late, as was the case with the daughter of Daiana and Tiago, who has two years.

“My daughter Lua is completing one year of treatment against cancer, and we still don’t have an estimate of when it will end. Tiago and I decided to start an awareness campaign for families to detect eye problems earlier than we can, since Lua was diagnosed late (thankfully not too late, but late),” she told Quem.

Entitled “De Olho nos Olhinhos”, the campaign intends to make parents create the habit of taking babies to the ophthalmologist.

“Our main adversary is retinoblastoma, which is as rare as it is dangerous and needs to be diagnosed quickly. But there are several other eye diseases that harm the development of children and end up being detected very late for two reasons: ease of adaptation of our babies ( and this makes the appearance of symptoms difficult) and also because we are not in the habit of taking them to the ophthalmologist!”, he said.

She added: “That’s why we have to keep an eye on our eyes! All children have to go to the ophthalmologist at least once a year. From the first months of life onwards”, she continued, who created a filter for Instagram to remind followers of the campaign”.

Yesterday, Tiago stated that he became an activist and decided to work to change the law and avoid the “death sentence” for cancer.

“Soon I also want to talk to the necessary people about changes in some laws, try to create others. In the SUS, for example, there is a law of 30 and 60 days for cancer. You need to start being treated within 60 days and have a diagnosis in 30 days. The fact that this law exists already hurts, because in many cases, in addition to not being complied with, in a cancer treatment, 60 days can be a death sentence”, he said, in an interview with the newspaper. The globe.

In this way, the presenter stated that he will try to speed up the processes so that the patient has a diagnosis as soon as possible and can be saved.