Daniel Alves says that CR7 was the most difficult opponent of his career: “Goal-scoring machine” | international football

The experienced Daniel Alves, 39, has faced many players throughout his successful career. However, the full-back holder of 41 titles admitted that Cristiano Ronaldo was the most difficult among them.

Over the eight years he played for Barcelona, ​​Dani Alves came face to face with CR7 on numerous occasions. In an interview with former player Hugo Sanchez-idol of Pumas and Real-the Brazilian who currently wears the colors of Pumas, from Mexico, he told the difficulty he had to mark the Portuguese ace.

– He doesn’t let you breathe for a second. I wasn’t too bad, but it’s hard. He is a goalscoring machine – said Dani

Despite the confession, Daniel Alves does not consider the Manchester United player the best in football activity.

– If you ask me who is the best player in history? I’d say it’s Messi. Besides, I’m Brazilian, Pelé shouldn’t get into this debate,” he joked.

The number 7 has been elected the best in the world five times and is Real Madrid’s all-time top scorer, with more than 450 goals scored by the merengue club in all the competitions he played.

