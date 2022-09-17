Data on 137,300 Pix keys are leaked, says Central Bank

This is the fourth time the same problem has happened since the launch of the instant payments system.

BC explained that the leak of Pix keys, which took place between July 1 and September 14, was due to registration data



O central bank informed, this Friday, 16, that approximately 137.3 thousand keys pix of Abastece Aí customers had data leaked. This is the fourth time that the same problem has occurred since the launch of the instant payments system, in November 2020. The bank explained that the leak, which took place between July 1 and September 14, involved registration data, which does not compromise the money movement. The data exposed were: username, Individual Taxpayer Registration (CPF), relationship institution, agency, account number and type, Pix key creation date. As a result, data protected by bank secrecy, such as balances, passwords and statements, were not exposed. All customers who had their information leaked will be notified through the Access app or the institution’s internet banking. The case will be investigated. In addition, the BC said that sanctions could be applied, such as a fine, suspension or even the exclusion of Abastece Aí from the Pix system.