Datafolha: 65% say Bolsonaro used September 7 to campaign

a survey Datasheet published this Friday the 16th shows that 65% of the electorate believe that the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) used the commemoration of the Bicentennial of Independence to carry out an electoral campaign.

The former captain is under investigation for abuse of power at the Superior Electoral Court. In addition, the ministers of the Court bannedunanimously, the placement of images of the 7th of September in Bolsonaro’s propaganda.

The rate of those who consider that Bolsonaro used the public machine in the celebrations is more expressive among young people between 16 and 25 years old (74%).

For 28% of the electorate, he just wanted to celebrate the date – a rate that goes to 39% among evangelicals. 7% of respondents did not know how to evaluate.

The perception, according to the institute, opposes the 45% who declare a vote for Lula (PT) and the 33% who support Bolsonaro. Among PT supporters, 89% agree that the president used September 7 to benefit his reelection. Of the former captain’s voters, 67% believe he celebrated the Bicentennial.

Datafolha heard 5,926 people in 300 municipalities between September 13th and 15th. The margin of error is plus or minus two percentage points, considering a 95% confidence interval. The survey was registered with the TSE under the code BR-04099/2022.