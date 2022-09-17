Datafolha: 65% say Bolsonaro’s participation in the September 7 events was for political campaigning | Election poll

Data from the Datafolha survey, commissioned by Globe and by the newspaper Folha de S. Paulo, released this Friday (16th) show that 2 out of 3 Brazilians believe that the main intention of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) when participating in the events of September 7 was to campaign politically.

According to the survey, 65% believe he went to the events to campaign, 28% say he went to celebrate Brazil’s 200 years of independence and 7% did not know or did not respond.

Among Bolsonaro’s voters, 67% say he went to celebrate independence, 25% say he went to campaign and 8% don’t know. Among Lula’s voters, 89% say the president went to campaign, while 6% say he went to celebrate and 5% do not know how to respond.

The current survey was carried out between September 13 and 15, 2022, with 5,926 face-to-face interviews in 300 municipalities, with voters aged 16 or over from all regions of the country. The survey’s margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points considering a 95% confidence level. The research is registered in TSE – BR04099/2022.

According to the survey, 51% of people were aware of the president’s speeches at these events.

Posture during events

The survey also asked about Bolsonaro’s stance during the September 7 commemorations. For 49% of voters, he acted badly. Another 36% consider that he acted well and 15% do not know or did not respond.

The vast majority of Bolsonaro voters (80%) believe that he acted well during the events, while 8% consider that he acted badly and 12% do not know how to respond.

Among Lula’s voters, 75% believe that the current president acted badly, 12%, that he acted well and 13% do not know.