David Beckham joins thousands of Britons to bid farewell to Queen Elizabeth II

This Friday, thousands of British subjects joined the mile-long line at the Palace of Westminster to bid farewell to the queen elizabeth II, who died last week. Among them – and without any privileges – was the English football star, David Beckham47 years.

Beckham holds the title of Sir in British royalty, an honor given by the monarchy to knights of the Order of the British Empire. As a member of the monarchy, he mourned the Queen’s death last week. “I am truly saddened by the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. What a display of love and respect we saw for the Platinum Jubilee for your life of service. How devastated we feel today shows what she has meant to people in this country and around the world,” he said.

Despite the title, Beckham received no special treatment during his farewell to the Queen’s wake. Like the other subjects, the former player waited about 12 hours in line. In an interview with a British broadcaster, he said he “wanted to pay a special last tribute to the Queen”.

David Beckham bid farewell to Queen Elizabeth II at her wake on Friday. Photograph: Mrkus Schreiber/AP

One of the UK’s football idols, Beckham tried to go unnoticed in Westminster: he wore a hat and dark coats, but to no avail. His presence drew the attention of other subjects, who were waiting in line. The moments were captured on social media.

Beckham appeared in line at dawn, trying to avoid the busiest hours. However, his plan was foiled. “I thought arriving at two in the morning would be a little calmer, but I was wrong,” he told ITV News.

“It’s very emotional, the silence and atmosphere in the room is very difficult to explain, but we are all here to thank Her Majesty for being so kind, loving and comforting over the years.”

On the pitch, Beckham defended Manchester United for most of his career, a performance that consolidated him into three World Cups (1998, 2002 and 2006). In addition to the English club, he played for Real Madrid, LA Galaxy, Milan and said goodbye to the pitch at Paris Saint-Germain in 2013. With multiple national titles under his belt, he also adds a Champions League to his list of trophies, won in 1999. Today, he is the president of Inter Miami.