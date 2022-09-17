David Beckham spends more than 12 hours in line to say goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II; watch

The former England captain and Manchester United idol was one of the Englishmen who took the time to honor the monarch.

LOUISA GOULIAMAKI / AFP

Former England captain David Beckham attends the wake of Queen Elizabeth II



The death of Elizabeth II caused a huge popular mobilization in the UK. Since last Wednesday night, the 14th, thousands of people have passed through the chapel where the queen is being veiled. Former England captain and idol Manchester United, David Beckham was one of the English who dedicated their time to honor her. This Friday, the 16th, the former player was spotted along the banks of the River Thames to see the monarch’s coffin, which is veiled at the Palace of Westminster, where the British Parliament is located. In conversation with the local press, Beckham said that he arrived at dawn today, but that he has been in line for more than 12 hours. “I thought arriving at two in the morning would be a little calmer, but I was wrong,” said the former star, in conversation with the broadcaster “ITV News”. Wearing a black suit and cap, the player who also passed Real Madrid, Milan and Los Angeles Galaxy shared sandwiches, lemon ice cream and donuts with other people in line, who also took pictures. About the death of Elizabeth II, Beckham said he was upset. “This day was always going to be a difficult day. Our thoughts are with the family. It’s very special to hear all the stories from the people here. The most special moment for me was receiving my OBE [Ordem do Império Britânico, recebida em 2003]. I took my grandparents with me, who were great monarchists,” the former player told “Sky News”, who considered that he was “very lucky to be able to have some moments like this” with the oldest monarch in UK history. “A sad day, but a day to remember”, he concluded.