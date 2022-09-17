Death of Queen Elizabeth II: Here’s How Prince Charles/King Charles III Discovered His Mother Was Dying

On the eve of the funeral that promises to stop the United Kingdom, new details about the death of Queen Elizabeth II, aged 96, come to light. According to Newsweek correspondent Jack Royston, The news that the monarch’s health was worrying caused a real race against time between then-Prince Charles and his wife Camilla. (+ everything you don’t know about Camilla and the King’s bizarre quirks).

According to the correspondent, Camilla was about to record an interview with Jenna Bush Hager, daughter of George Bush, the former president of the United States. At around 12:30 pm on September 8, Charles was informed by telephone that his mother was dying. Due to protocol, he was forced to remain silent.

QUEEN ELIZABETH II DIED WITH CHARLES AT HER SIDE

After the call, a real operation was formed for the Prince to go to meet his mother. A few minutes after the warning, Charles and Camilla took a helicopter from Scotland to Balmoral. He and his sister, Princess Anne, they were the only children who managed to arrive before Queen Elizabeth II died.

When Elizabeth II died, Charles was at his mother’s bedside. The other family members, such as Princes Andrew, William and Eduard, arrived at the scene after 2:30 pm, when the Queen had already died.