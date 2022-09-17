Death of Queen Elizabeth II: How is the British royal family financed?

Norberto Paredes

16 September 2022

Credit, Reuters photo caption, Members of the royal family, including King Charles III at the front, at a ceremony following the death of Elizabeth II

The British royal family owns properties across the UK and employs hundreds of workers, from engineers to chefs to the various agents responsible for the security of its members.

“The Firm”, as the family began to be called during the reign of George the Sixth, Elizabeth II’s father, also regularly organizes lavish reception events for foreign ambassadors and leaders, and some of its members make frequent visits and official engagements across the country. and around the world.

With the end of strict Covid-19 control measures, the royal family’s travels have increased. During the 2021-22 fiscal year, travel costs reached US$ 5 million (about R$ 26 million), according to data released by the “Firma”.

Prince William and his wife Kate’s trip to the Caribbean earlier this year alone cost around $260,000.

The trip of the now King Charles III to Barbados, where he participated in ceremonies that marked the transition to a republic, cost almost US$ 160,000 (R$ 841,000).

The maintenance of all royal palaces also costs millions of dollars a year.

On the other hand, the British monarchy generates income for the country, mainly in tourism, although the exact amount of this is very difficult to estimate.

Where, then, does the money to finance the royal family come from?

Sovereign Subsidy

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Charles III will receive Sovereign Grant sums that may exceed US$100 million each year.

The British government annually provides its monarch with a taxpayer-funded payment, the Sovereign Grant (“Sovereign Grant”), which serves to cover the costs of the monarchy’s official duties.

During the 2021-2022 fiscal year, the Sovereign Grant was set at £86.3 million. Security costs are not included.

However, the renovation at Buckingham Palace took total spending for the last fiscal year to around $118 million, up 17% from the previous year. The difference was covered with amounts left over from the Sovereign Grant from previous years.

Most of the Sovereign Grant is used to cover the costs of maintaining the royal palaces and paying employees. It is also used to pay for the official engagements of the royal family.

BBC journalist Tom Edgington, Senior Reporter at the BBC’s Data Verification Unit, explains that after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the system remains intact.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Much of the busy Regent Street shopping street is owned by the Crown Estate

The Sovereign Grant payment is based on the proceeds from the Crown Estate, a collection of land and real estate properties in the United Kingdom that belong to the British monarch and that are estimated to be worth nearly US$20 billion.

The Crown Estate’s income goes to the UK Treasury, which is responsible for carrying out the government’s fiscal and economic policies.

The Treasury then normally gives the monarch 15% of the Crown Estate’s profits from the previous two years, while the government keeps the rest.

In 2017, however, it was established that the monarchy would receive a higher percentage, 25% over 10 years, to pay for the $425 million renovation of Buckingham Palace, the royal’s main residence in London.

Within the Crown Estate portfolio are properties such as most of Regent Street, one of London’s most important shopping streets, as well as half of the upscale St. James, in central London, including commercial spaces and offices.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Weymouth, England; half of the coastal properties in England, Wales and Northern Ireland are managed by the Crown Estate

There’s also Ascot Racecourse just outside London, as well as thousands of acres of farmland across the country. About half of the coastal properties in England, Wales and Northern Ireland are managed by the corporation.

The Crown Estate’s portfolio of real estate and land was not the Queen’s private property, nor did it become the private property of King Charles III, but belonged to the monarch during the reigning reign. This means that the King cannot sell any Crown Estate property or pocket any profits.

royal duchies

The Sovereign Grant is not the only source of income for the royal family, which also earns money of two royal ducats.

King Charles III inherited the most important thing from the queen: the Duchy of Lancaster, a private estate that generates millions in income and is passed down from monarch to monarch.

The second duchy, that of Cornwall, belongs to the Prince of Wales — the title of heir to British monarchs that Charles passed to his son William.

The estates of the Duchy of Lancaster consist of over 18,000 hectares of land in England and Wales, mostly in the north of these regions. But there are also a large number of residential, commercial and financial properties in central London.

As of March 2022, the Duchy of Lancaster was valued at £652.8 million.

In turn, the Duchy of Cornwall, established by Edward III in 1337 to give independence to his son and heir to the throne, has lands located mainly in the southwest of England. These properties are currently managed by William.

It is estimated that this duchy covers 0.2% of all land in the UK.

No duchy is taxed and how the profits from these estates are spent is not disclosed, but the Queen and Charles III used to voluntarily pay taxes on these profits.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, The Queen Mother’s crown, made of platinum and containing the famous Koh-i-noor diamond

more figures

Also, the royal family has its private assets. The queen was the absolute owner of Balmoral and Sandringham, two income-generating properties inherited from her father.

She also owned an extensive collection of art and other valuable possessions that were inherited from previous monarchs.

It is difficult to estimate the net worth of the British royal family, but The Sunday Times newspaper included Queen Elizabeth 2nd in its list of the richest people in the United Kingdom, with a net worth of US$ 430 million (R$ 2.2 billion). Forbes magazine estimated her fortune at US$ 500 million (R$ 2.6 billion).

It is also difficult to calculate how much the royal family costs the taxpayer because the Sovereign Grant is not used to pay for the royal family’s security, which is normally done by the Metropolitan Police.

David McClure, expert on the royal family and author of The Queen’s True Worth (“The Queen’s True Value”) estimated the government cost to protect the royal family at more than $100 million a year.

However, other organisations, such as Republic, which advocates republicanism, estimate the annual cost of the monarchy, taking security costs into account, to be around 345 million pounds sterling (R$ 2 billion) – much higher than than the taxpayer-funded Sovereign Grant.

More gains than expenses?

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Supporters of the monarchy claim the royal family contributes more to the British economy than it costs the taxpayer.

But other organizations argue that the monarchy brings more money into the British economy than it costs, thanks to activities such as tourism and entertainment that fuel interest in the royal family, such as series. The Crown and Victoria.

Every year, tens of millions of international tourists visit the UK and its many historic monuments linked to British royalty.

“When it comes to how the monarchy contributes to the British economy, it is extremely difficult to measure and there are many conflicting views,” says Tom Edgington, a BBC reporter.

Brand Finance consultancy estimated in 2017 that the British royal family generated more than US$2 billion (R$10 billion) for the British economy that year.