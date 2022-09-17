deaths of the queens of england

Poisoning, decapitation, cancer and smallpox. These are some of the causes of the death of the seven heirs to the English throne.

The death of Queen Elizabeth II put an end to the seventh opportunity a woman could be on the most important throne in the United Kingdom.

Queen Lady Jane Gray

Joan Grey, better known as Lady Jane Grey, reigned for only nine days in 1553. As a result, she is not listed among the official English monarchs.

The Nine Days Queen ascended to the throne after the death of Edward Sixth, becoming the first woman to receive the English crown. However, Maria Tudor got the crown for herself, dethroning Lady Jane.

Lady Jane was accused of treason and beheaded at age 16.

Queen Mary 1st

Mary 1st of England or Mary Tudor was the first queen to rule England in her own right. Her reign ran from 1553 to 1558.

She became known as Bloody Mary (Mary the Bloody, in Portuguese) for persecuting hundreds of Protestants in order to restore Catholicism in England.

Historians believe that Queen Mary I suffered from cancer of the uterus or ovary, which could have contributed to the failure to conceive an heir, as well as leading to her death at just 42 years old.

Queen Elizabeth 1st

Elizabeth I was the last monarch in the Tudor line of succession, reigning from 1558 to 1603.

She became known as the Virgin Queen because she was never married, but it is believed that she had several lovers and suitors.

Queen Elizabeth I died at the age of 70, however, the cause of her death is a mystery. Some believe in blood poisoning caused by using a lead-based makeup known as Venetian Ceruse. Others say it was pneumonia, strep throat (infected tonsils) or cancer.

Queen Mary 2nd

Mary II was the only queen in English and British history to have joint sovereignty and powers equal to her husband and cousin, William of Orange. Her reign ran from 1689 to 1694.

Queen Mary II died of smallpox at just 32 years old.

queen anne

Anne was the last Stuart monarch and her reign lasted from 1702 to 1714. She is known for signing the Act of Union between the Kingdoms of England and Scotland in 1707 and later uniting the countries of England, Wales and Scotland to make Britain.

The monarch suffered 18 pregnancies, which resulted in four miscarriages, eight stillbirths, six live births who died before their second birthday and an heir, Prince William, who died aged 11.

Queen Anne died at age 49 after suffering a series of strokes a few days earlier.

Queen Victoria

Victoria was the last monarch of the Royal House of Hanover and reigned from 1837 to 1901, becoming the second longest reigning monarch in the country and the longest reigning queen in the world.

Victoria, who used to ride in an open carriage, was the target of eight assassination attempts in her lifetime.

In her last year of life, she became so frail that she had to use a wheelchair, she was nearly blind and had lost so much weight that an osteoarthritic hump had formed in her upper back. Queen Victoria died at the age of 81.