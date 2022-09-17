Defense of Jojo Todynho manages to take down video of Nego Di in which he mocks the singer – Entertainment

Jojo Todynho’s lawyer, Nathalia Azevedo, recorded a video this Thursday (15) in which she informs that she will open a lawsuit against all authors of prejudiced comments made about the winner of The Farm 12. She took the opportunity to say that the video of Nego Di in which he mocks the artist was removed from Instagram.

“I am faced with a situation in which I understand that it is extremely necessary to come here and take a stand, even to give an answer to you who are asking me. Two days ago, she appeared on the cover of a magazine as a mermaid, and since then she has been receiving many fatphobic and racist comments, which is extremely regrettable. Jojo is not alone. She has legal advice, she has me as a lawyer, and all measures are being taken to defend her interests. Including the video in question [feito pelo comediante Nego Di]which you sent to us, has already been taken down by Instagram,” she said.

Then, Jojo said that he will not stop chasing his rights: “Prejudiced will not pass”.





Yesterday, the artist’s husband, disgusted with the attitude of Nego Direcorded a series of videos.

“I’m nervous. I can’t believe that ridiculous nonsense of Nego Di. Man, you’re really shit, you’re really good **. Look how absurd! How does a person put this on the internet, a video mocking the body of a woman. Who are you?” he said, visibly upset.

“If Jojo doesn’t sue you, I’ll sue you, because you’re a ridiculous, sucker, who’s already canceled and has to keep getting canceled on the internet. Don’t ever do that, you deserve a lawsuit, you fatphobic, you deserve to be arrested. you do it in front of me, I’ll kick the ass. Disgusting, pig,” he continued.