Deolane says she wins reality award in 2 weeks

Deolane Bezerra commented on her “explosive” way this afternoon in “A Fazenda 14” (RecordTV). The lawyer, who has been fighting with Deborah and Shayan, stressed that this is her personality. She even stated her goals in the reality show and said she wins the prize amount in two weeks.

In the bedroom, talking to Barbara, Deolane recalled the tense atmosphere of yesterday: “I said to Petal: ‘I think you’ll even get away from me, because I’m a very troublemaker and it will end up hurting you’. She said: ‘Friend, the fight was mine and you went to buy it’. Because who is a friend of mine, I’ll go to the end. And I say everything loud, for everyone to hear. I’m like that. Jesus didn’t please anyone, I’m pleasing?”.

She continued, emphasizing that she didn’t get attached to things outside the program: “When I was out there, my ADMs wanted to make a list with everyone here, to talk about flaws and qualities. I said: ‘I don’t want to, I want to live inside. ‘. But there’s no way, when you fight with a person, not to get attached to something they did out there. Even because people have a different treatment with me here because of what I am out there. But make sure I know each type of person”.

“Here, everyone wants the same thing: engagement, brands, commercials, longing for television. If I were only here for R$1.5 million, I wouldn’t have come. I earn R$1.5 million in two weeks!” , said.

A Fazenda 14: Check out the confirmed participants in the rural reality show

1 / 20 Small strawberry Ellen Cardoso, or popularly known as Mulher Strawberry Shortcake, is known for acting as a digital influencer. Reproduction / Instagram two / 20 martian redhead Ruivinha de Marte, 26, is from Urucará, in the state of Amazonas, and earns her living as a singer. Reproduction / Instagram 3 / 20 Shayan Haghbin Born in Iran, Shayan Haghbin is 31 years old and works as a carpet entrepreneur. Reproduction / Instagram 4 / 20 Deborah Albuquerque Born in São Paulo, Deborah Albuquerque, 37, is an actress and digital influencer. Reproduction / Instagram 5 / 20 Thomas Costa Thomaz Costa was born in São Paulo, he is 22 years old and gained fame playing the character Daniel in the soap opera “Carrossel” (SBT) in his youth. Reproduction / Instagram 6 / 20 Iran Malfitano Iran Malfitano, 40 years old, is from Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, and gained fame as an actor. Reproduction / Instagram 7 / 20 Deolane Bezerra Born in Vitória de Santo Antão, Pernambuco, Deolane Bezerra is 34 years old and works as a lawyer, DJ and digital influencer. Reproduction / Instagram 8 / 20 Kerline Cardoso Born in Fortaleza, Ceará, Kerline Cardoso, 30, works as a fashion designer and digital influencer. Marcos Ribas and Thiago Duran/BrazilNews 9 / 20 Tiago Ramos Tiago Ramos, 24, is a model and football player. He is from Taguatinga, in the Federal District. Reproduction / Instagram 10 / 20 Ingrid Ohara Born in Belém, Pará, Ingrid Ohara is 25 years old and earns her living as a presenter and digital influencer. Reproduction / Instagram 11 / 20 Rosiane Pinheiro Born in São Gonçalo, Rio de Janeiro, Rosiane Pinheiro, 48, is a dancer and reporter. Reproduction – Facebook 12 / 20 Vini Buttel Born in Petrópolis, Rio de Janeiro, Vini Buttel is 31 years old and works as a cinematographer and digital influencer. Reproduction / Instagram 13 / 20 André Marinho André Marinho, 43 years old, was born in Rio de Janeiro, and gained fame with his singing career. Reproduction / Instagram 14 / 20 Alex Gallete Born in São Paulo, 33-year-old Alex Gallete is known for acting as a presenter and actor. Reproduction / Instagram 15 / 20 Tati Zaqui Singer Tati Zaqui, 28, was born in São Caetano do Sul, in São Paulo. Reproduction / Instagram 16 / 20 Bruno Thalamo Born in São Paulo, Bruno Tálamo is 33 years old and currently works as a journalist. Reproduction / Instagram 17 / 20 Barreiros petal Pétala Barreiros, 23, was born in Ribeirão Preto, in the interior of São Paulo, and earns a living as a digital influencer and businesswoman. Reproduction / Instagram 18 / 20 Bárbara Borges Bárbara Borges was born in Rio de Janeiro, is 43 years old and works as an actress. Reproduction / Instagram 19 / 20 Lucas Santos Actor and singer Lucas Santos is 22 years old and was born in São Paulo. He gained fame at a young age after acting in the soap opera “Carrossel” (SBT). Reproduction / Instagram 20 / 20 Pele Milflows At age 23, Pelé Milflows was born in Rio de Janeiro and works as a singer and songwriter. Reproduction / Instagram

