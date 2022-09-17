Discover the Isidro Romero Carbo Monumental Stadium, stage of the Libertadores final

On October 29, Flamengo and Athletico-PR will face each other in the grand final of the 2022 Copa Libertadores. It is the third final of the Mais Querido in the last four years. Since the decision was played in a single game, Mengão passed through Lima, Montevideo, and will now play in Guayaquil, at the Estadio Monumental Isidro Romero Carbo.

Called “El Monumental” by local fans, Isidro Romero Carbo Stadium is home to Barcelona de Guayaquil, one of Ecuador’s most popular teams. Inaugurated in 1987 in a friendly against its Spanish namesake, the Barcelona stadium has a capacity for 57,000 fans, and impresses with its size.

Alejandro Menoscal/Getty Images

Behind the goals, the grandstand has two floors, and that’s where the Flamengo and Athletico fans will be located. While Nação is on the right side of the boxes, while the fans of the Paraná club will be on the left side.

Despite the good structure of the stadium, the lawn is one of the concerns for the final between Flamengo and Athletico-PR. With just over a month to go until the Libertadores final, the state of the field is not good, with several areas with holes and flaws, very punished.

Estadio Monumental de Guayaquil has hosted important events

Home to the Libertadores final, the Monumental de Guayaquil has hosted important games in its history. The venue was the venue for the 1993 Copa América final, for example, which was won by Argentina. “El Monumental” also received from another Libertadores final, the one in 1998, won by Vasco.

The 1995 Under-17 World Cup also had the final on the stage of Flamengo x Athletico. But at the time, Brazil lost to Ghana and left with the runner-up.

Where’s the stadium

The Monumental Isidro Romero Carbo stadium is located in Guayaquil, which is the largest and most populous city in Ecuador. But at just four meters above sea level, the city lacks the dreaded altitude typical of other places in Ecuador, like Quito.

In fact, this is the reason why the Ecuadorian National Team does not play its games at the Barcelona stadium. The country’s football confederation prefers to play in Quito, which is more than 2,850 meters above sea level, to gain an advantage over their opponents.

