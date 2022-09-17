Djokovic praises Federer and highlights his excellence

Belgrade (Serbia) – Another icon of world tennis has spoken about the retirement of Swiss Roger Federer. One of his biggest rivals on the circuit and who will be alongside him in the European team, in the farewell to the Laver Cup. Serbian Novak Djokovic paid tribute to the former world number 1 and owner of 20 Grand Slam titles.

“Roger, it’s hard to look back on this day and put into words all that we’ve shared in this sport together. Over a decade of incredible moments and battles to remember. His career has set the tone for what it means to achieve excellence and lead with integrity and balance. It is an honor to meet him on and off the court and for many more years to come.”

“I know this new chapter will bring amazing things to you, Mirka, the kids, all your loved ones, and Roger’s fans still have a lot to look forward to. From our family to yours, we wish you much joy, health and prosperity in the future. Looking forward to celebrating his achievements and seeing him in London”, added Djokovic, who has faced the Swiss 50 times, won 27 and lost 23.

The most recent meeting between the two was at the 2020 Australian Open, in the semi-finals, just weeks before Federer’s first operation on his right knee. After that came more surgery, a short and lackluster comeback midway through the 2021 season, a third knee intervention and then retirement.