Do THIS to find out if your CPF is irregular (and how to solve it)

The CPF is one of the most important documents for every Brazilian citizen. But many people fail to check the status capable of solving any pending that needs regularization. So, learn how to check if your CPF is regular and what to do if the system indicates an error.

Read more: Follow these steps to issue the CPF and RG duplicate for free

The consultation is through the website of the Federal Revenue. The citizen who has an irregular CPF may have several restrictions on a day-to-day basis. It is more difficult to get loans, cards and other blocks caused by the irregular document.

Learn to check if the CPF is regular

To check if the CPF is regular, the citizen must access the website of the Federal Revenue and enter the document number, as well as the date of birth. By clicking on “Consult” the system displays information about the CPF. Another way to consult is through the CPF Digital app.

In all cases, the citizen will find the following information:

Regular: indicates that everything is ok with the CPF, without any pending issues. It is important just to check all the information in the system to check if the other data is correct. If there is any wrong information, it is possible to update the data through the Federal Revenue website.

Pending regularization: if the system returns this message during the consultation, the citizen failed to deliver any mandatory Income Tax Return, for example. If this is the reason, you need to deliver the missing declaration. Just check it out on the federal government portal, gov.br.

CPF suspended: in this case, the registration is incorrect or incomplete. Once again, the citizen has to regularize the situation with the Federal Revenue.

deceased holder: if the system improperly indicates this information, the citizen has to seek assistance at a Revenue agency to solve the problem.

Canceled: CPF was canceled due to multiplicity, due to administrative or judicial decision.

When submitting the form to the IRS, through the internet, the citizen receives a code. It can track the status of the process. The deadline for resolving the situation is up to 90 days.