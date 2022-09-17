Doctor dies electrocuted while using dryer in Bahia

The Civil Police of Bahia opened an investigation to investigate the death of a doctor whose body was found in the apartment where she lived, yesterday afternoon (15), in the city of Morro do Chapéu, 384 km from Salvador. The victim was identified as Ana Paula Almeida Souza. She would have turned 29 on Sunday. The main suspect is that the doctor suffered an electrical discharge while using a hair dryer.

To UOL, the Military Police reported having located the victim’s body after being called by the doctor’s co-workers. The professionals reported that they had not been able to contact her since Wednesday (14), when she should have attended the shift.

The military then went to Ana Paula’s address, accompanied by the owner of the property, who has the spare key to the apartment.

Upon entering the scene, they found the doctor lying next to the bedroom bathroom door, with no vital signs. The hair dryer was found next to the body. According to the incident report, there were no signs of break-in or signs of violence on the victim’s body.

People close to Ana Paula told the police that she was probably getting ready to go to work. The doctor lived alone and worked at a USF (Family Health Unit).

After expertise in the property, her body was sent to the DPT (Department of Technical Police) in the city of Irecê, where it underwent autopsy. The expertise should clarify the cause of death, said the Civil Police in a note sent to the UOL.

The case is being investigated by the DT (Territorial Police Station) of Morro do Chapéu.

Wake will be on Saturday

wanted by UOL, a doctor’s family member declined to speak with the report, but sent a note of condolence with information about the doctor’s burial. The farewell will be this Saturday morning (17), leaving at 8 am, from the Parish Velório de Santo Antônio de Jesus – municipality of the Bahian Recôncavo from which she was born.

“With great sorrow and broken hearts, we communicate the death of the love of our lives. Our being of light? You are giant, our girl! A power, a great woman in all aspects and how much representation”, says the text.

City Hall mourns death and suspends services

In a note, the Municipality of Morro do Chapéu reported that, today, all USFs would be closed in solidarity with the doctor’s family and friends.

“The Municipality of Morro do Chapéu offers solidarity to friends and family for this irreparable loss and we pray that God can comfort them in this moment of great pain, in which words become small and the spirit seeks support in faith”, says the statement. .