Dodi makes the building’s elevator fall with Zé Bob inside, flees from crime, but villain didn’t count on something surprising: “saved me”

In The favoriteshown by Globo at Vale a Pena Ver de Novo, Dodi (Murilo Benicio) fwill do anything to end the life of Zé Bob (Carmo Dalla Vecchia). That’s because the bandit discovered that the journalist is investigating about his life and contacted the only witness to the death of Salvatore (Walmor Chagas).

Flora (Patrícia Pillar) will be afraid of her secret and will ask Dodi for help to kill Zé Bob. He will force Baiano (Luiz Ramalho), the witness to the crime, to arrange a meeting with the journalist on top of a building under construction. He will agree to meet you in the hope of getting some definitive proof against the bitch.

Zé Bob will enter the building, go up in the elevator, but he won’t find anyone. In this, Dodi will be hiding watching every step of the journalist. As soon as he realizes that the man has entered the elevator to go down, the thief will make it fall with the journalist inside. “The journalist turned pâté”, says the villain.

But he will be able to save himself, as he will have managed to jump out before the fall picks up speed, leaving the trap unharmed. “Do you know what saved me? My fear of elevator. When I realized that the contraption started to shake, I panicked”, says Zé Bob when talking to Donatela (Claudia Raia) when he gets home.