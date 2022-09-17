Dollar closes almost stable, with a rise of 0.38%, quoted at R$ 5.259

The commercial dollar registered a high of 0.38% today and closed Friday at R$ 5.259. The Ibovespa, the main index of the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3), which gathers the most traded companies, closed with a drop of 0.61%, engaging the fourth trading session followed by a low, at 109,280.37 points.

The dollar reduced its gains this Friday (16) — in the morning, it jumped more than 1%, above R$ 5.31 —, with investors digesting data showing a drop in inflation expectations in the United States. In the week, the American currency appreciated by 2.17%.

Fears of a tighter Fed had risen this week on the back of higher-than-expected inflation and activity figures in the world’s largest economy. The market consensus forecast is for a 0.75 percentage point adjustment in the US interest rate.

Market participants warned that the environment of risk aversion and volatility seen in recent trading sessions could last until the conclusion of the monetary policy meeting of the fedscheduled for next week.

The meeting will start on Tuesday and will end on Wednesday, with the announcement of the decision on the interest rate expected at 15:00 (Brasília time).

The value of the dollar published daily by the press, including the UOL, refers to the commercial dollar (learn more by clicking here). For those who are going to travel and need to buy currency at exchange brokers, the value is much higher.