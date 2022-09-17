“Don’t talk about the doctor”; Without mincing words, Sonia Abrão does not spare criticism of Deolane and discusses with a colleague live

Direct as always, the presenter Sonia Abram again mentioned the participation of Deolane Bezerra in “The farm”, criticizing the lawyer’s stance within the reality and the fights that involved the influencer’s name with her co-star, Deborah Albuquerque.

Sincere about her opinions, Sonia mocked the last conflicts: “Let’s talk a little bit about the fight, by the way, that wasn’t a fight, because a fight is something very light for us to classify what is happening on the Farm. For the love of God! What are they going to do if they still have practically three months of reality TV ahead of them and in just two, three days, they’ve already fought everything they could, they’ve already gone under the duvet, one has already cursed the other’s mother, cursed like hell, got scared of the horse“, shot.

Then the target of their criticism was Small strawberrycalling her a gossip: “Now, a fuss has started between Deolane and Deborah after a Strawberry Shortcake gossip. This gossip side of Strawberry Shortcake I didn’t know yet and the reality show ends up revealing a lot. She went to tell Deolane something, who didn’t like it and went there to get satisfaction with Deborah. Deolane called Deborah a ‘cheap fruit’, just replace fruit with a bad word to know what Deolane really said”.

The situation, however, became tense when Vladmir Alves, a colleague of the journalist, defended Deolane, starting an argument: “Don’t talk about the doctor, because I adore her. She speaks whatever she thinks and puts everyone in her shoes. Don’t talk about the doctor.” Sonia didn’t seem to be shaken and reaffirmed her opinion: “Well, I think her only place is outside the Fazenda. For the love of God!”. With that, Vladmir replied again: “Not really! You can leave the doctor there! She is not afraid of anyone”.