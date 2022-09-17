“Doomsday” glacier hangs by a thread and threatens to raise sea levels

Known as the “doomsday glacier”, a slab of ice in West Antarctica is dangling “by the nails”, according to a recent study. The melting and collapse of the Thwaites Glacier – larger than the state of Florida in the United States, is virtually certain and the bill can be placed on climate change.

Scientists point out that rising temperatures allow warm ocean currents to flow through the base of the large ice floe, destabilizing it and causing it to break away from the coast.

Thwaites Glacier Doomsday 4 Scientists point out that rising temperatures allow warm ocean currents to flow through the base of Thwaites Glacier, destabilizing it and causing it to break away from the coast.NASA/Disclosure Thwaites Glacier Doomsday 3 Advertising from partner Metrópoles 1 Thwaites Glacier Doomsday 2 Thwaites Glacier Doomsday 1 Scientists say Thwaites Glacier is holding on “by the nails” and collapse is expected to have serious consequences for the environment amid climate chaos NASA/OIB/Jeremy Harbeck 0

The big problem is that the melt must be enough to raise the sea level by up to three meters. The destruction of coastal communities would be one of the main consequences.

This is where the nicknames “Doomsday Glacier”, “End of the World Glacier” or “Apocalypse Glacier” come from, which refer to the high risk of collapse and threat to the global sea level.

Thwaites is one of the widest glaciers in the world. It is nearly 129 kilometers wide and has been the focus of concern for years by experts. A 2019 study released by the US Space Agency (NASA) detailed an immense cavity at the bottom of the Thwaites Glacier, about 59 km² and almost 300 meters high. It was undoubtedly a harbinger of the glacier’s possible fate.

According to NASA, the gallery may account for a fraction of the West Antarctic ice sheet, which contains enough ice to raise sea levels by up to 4.8 meters. As the climate crisis progresses, the region has become a focus of concern due to its rapid melting and capacity for widespread coastal destruction.

fragile support point

Thwaites is no ordinary glacier. It contains enough ice to raise sea levels around the world by almost a meter, posing a threat to approximately 40% of the human population living in regions close to the sea.

Its existence is of utmost importance as a fulcrum and blocking point for the ice floes behind it. These, if they slide into the sea, can raise the ocean waters by about eight feet.

The study published in Nature Geoscience demonstrates how rapidly the situation is worsening, as the block is increasingly at risk of falling as the planet continues to warm.

“Thwaites is really holding on today,” study co-author and British Antarctic Survey marine geophysicist Robert Larter said in a press release. “We should expect big changes on small timescales in the future – even from one year to the next – when the glacier retreats beyond a shallow ridge in its bed.”

Just one kick to fall apart

Research indicates that the most recent rate of doomsday glacier retreat is slower than in recent years. While this may seem like a good thing, it is actually a bad sign. “Our results suggest that very rapid recoil pulses have occurred in Thwaites Glacier over the past two centuries, and possibly as late as the mid-20th century,” explained Alastair Graham of the University of South Florida School of Marine Science and lead author of the study.

It turns out that as the glacier shrinks in size, the amount of time before another rapid melt event decreases. The study predicted the likelihood of another occurring “in the next few decades.” “Just a little kick at Thwaites can lead to a big response,” Graham said.

Apocalypse Glacier has worried scientists for decades. In 1973, scientists analyzed whether she was at high risk of collapse. Nearly a decade later, it was discovered that because the ice floe is grounded at the bottom of the sea, warm ocean currents can melt it from below, leaving it unstable.

From there, scientists began calling the region around Thwaites “the weak point of the West Antarctic ice sheet”.