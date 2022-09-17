Drugovich considers Indy “if he needs to race anything else outside F1 – Formula 1 News

2022 Formula 2 champion Felipe Drugovich found himself with limited chances of getting a Formula 1 starter spot in 2023. Still, the driver was able to join a team on the grid. Aston Martin signed the Brazilian, who will assume the reserve position, in addition to integrating the recently launched youth program of the English brand. And talking about options for the future, Drugovich confirmed that there was contact with IndyCar.

However, Felipe chose to focus his career on Formula 1, hence the association with the green squad for next year. “We had some contacts at IndyCar, but as I’ve said many times, it’s not the main objective for now. We are just trying to be in F1”, said the 22-year-old from Paraná.

Even so, the competitor understands that the American championship can be a path in the future – and even very close. “But like I said, if I need to race something other than F1 next year, it’s definitely a category to consider,” he confirmed.

Ganassi is understood to have sounded out the pilot for the 2023 season.

READ MORE

+Drugovich is right to be a reserve in F1 and refuse IndyCar’s proposal?

+ Drugovich wins chance, but in agreement far from the ‘Piastri molds’

Felipe Drugovich with Lawrence Stroll (Photo: Disclosure / Aston Martin)

▶️ Subscribe to both GRAND PRIZE YouTube channels: GP | GP2

▶️ Discover the GRAND PRIZE channel on Twitch by clicking here!

In any case, the pilot also defends a path to the Formula 2 champion. Felipe defends that the winner can continue in the minor category if he doesn’t find a spot in Formula 1, similar to what happens in the access championships of the Motorcycle World Cup. . “I think either you are champion and you can no longer stay and you need to be promoted to F1, or you can stay.”

“I believe this is how it works in Moto2 and Moto3. [categorias de base da MotoGP]. I think first of all what needs to change is whoever wins the championship needs to get into F1,” he said.

WATCH PADDOCK GP: LEAVE LIKE, SUBSCRIBE AND TRIGGER NOTIFICATIONS

Access the Spanish and Portuguese-PT versions of BIG PRIZEin addition to the partners Nosso Palestra and Escanteio SP.